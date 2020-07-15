A newly developed autonomous robotic cleaning solution for modules uses artificial intelligence to clean on a daily basis, or on demand, without substantial human intervention.From pv magazine India Skilancer Solar has expanded its automated and water-free robot cleaning lineup with the addition of a system for small-scale residential PV rooftop arrays. With the latest robotic cleaner offering, the clean-tech startup aims to capture India's residential market, which currently stands at 4.4 GW. It is expected to reach 8.5 GW by the end of this year. To begin with, Skilancer Solar will market the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...