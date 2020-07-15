Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January - June 2020

First six months 2020

Net sales amounted to MSEK 5,386 (5,525), which was an organic decrease by five percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 153 (235), which corresponded to an adjusted EBITA margin of 2.8 (4.2) percent.

Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 635 (641), of which acquisitions and divestitures of operations were MSEK 0 (-5).

Second quarter 2020

Net sales increased to MSEK 2,814 (2,719), which was an organic increase by two percentage points, compared to the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 72 (122), which corresponded to an adjusted EBITA margin of 2.6 (4.5) percent.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative effect on the European operations.

One-off business relating to procurement of personal protective equipment helped the Group's Asian operations to perform better than last year.

Liquidity measures and strict cost control have made it possible to protect the Group's liquidity buffer. Existing cash and unutilized credit lines still amount to more than SEK 1.2 billion.

The result before tax amounted to MSEK 29 (84).

The net result amounted to MSEK 19 (59) or SEK 0.52 (1.62) per share.

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 279 (251), of which acquisitions and divestitures of operations were MSEK 0 (-5).

