LONDON, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by IPPR, supported by Housing Association Stonewater, shows that at least 12 million homes in England need to be fitted with heat pumps and new energy efficiency measures, if the UK is to meet its net zero targets by 2050, and lift millions of households out of fuel poverty.

In his Budget announcement last week, the Chancellor pledged £50million on a pilot to fund the decarbonisation of social housing properties. However, this pilot will only benefit a fraction of those who need it most.

This latest IPPR report sets out a detailed 'Home Improvement Plan'(HIP) to deliver the energy efficiency and low-carbon heating measures needed to reduce energy demand and emissions.

The report outlines an ambitious plan for decarbonising all homes in England but makes the case for the social rented sector to be prioritised, to deliver a wide-reaching programme that delivers at the scale needed.

Stonewater CEO, Nicholas Harris, said: "Urgent action is needed to decarbonise our homes. Without support and intervention, tenants will suffer from inefficient homes and high energy bills - or choose between paying for heating bills or putting meals on the table. Time is running out, and the sector and Government must act now."

The report shows:

12 million homes in England need to be fitted with heat pumps and energy efficiency measures to hit UK net zero targets by 2050.

in need to be fitted with heat pumps and energy efficiency measures to hit UK net zero targets by 2050. 2.4 million households in England are in fuel poverty and the government is likely to miss its target to upgrade the efficiency of their homes by at least 60 years.

and the government is likely to miss its target to upgrade the efficiency of their homes by at least 60 years. The government's proposal for a Clean Heat Grant for heat pumps would cost the poorest households up to 60 per cent of their average annual income .

. In England it would require £10.6 billion per year through to 2030, reducing to £7 billion per year from 2030 to 2050, to retrofit all homes in England below an EPC standard of C with heat pumps and to high energy efficiency standards.

it would require below an EPC standard of C with heat pumps and to high energy efficiency standards. Investing in heat pumps, heat networks and the energy efficiency of these homes would generate 275,000 new jobs in England by 2035.

A challenging reality for England's social housing tenants

Over the next ten years, £36billion is needed to retrofit 1.76 million social rented homes - reducing household emissions and eliminating the risk of fuel poverty. By region, this means:

In Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region, over 180,000 social rented homes require over £4.7billion of investment. Investing in HIP would provide an estimated 36,600 jobs in the North West region.

and the Liverpool City Region, over 180,000 social rented homes require over £4.7billion of investment. Investing in HIP would provide an estimated 36,600 jobs in the North West region. In the West Midlands Region, retrofitting over 110,000 social houses will cost approximately £3.1billion. Investing in HIP would provide an estimated 29,400 jobs.

Across the North of Tyne Region over 36,000 social rented homes need retrofitting at a cost of £900million. Investing in HIP would provide an estimated 15,300 jobs North East region.

http://www.ippr.org/research/publications/all-hands-to-the-pump