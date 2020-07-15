iknowa Launches A Revolutionary Platform For Homeowners, Property Developers And Tradespeople

The London-based tech startup leverages AI, ML, and cognitive technologies to address inefficiencies, transforming the way building and renovation projects are procured and performed for homeowners, property developers and tradespeople.

London, July 15, 2020, a property and financial technology startup that is making building and renovation projects easier, safer and more efficient, today, announced its availability in the greater London area.



Historically, tradespeople have struggled to generate quality leads through existing referral websites that charge fees, regardless of if the tradesperson gets the job or not. Similarly, homeowners and developers have struggled to find quality tradespeople due to the inability from existing platforms to comprehensively verify the quality, workmanship and expertise of tradespeople.

iknowa's patented software applies ML & AI to assist homeowners, property developers and tradespeople in analysing project quality and performance to proactively address issues before they arise. Through automation and optimisation, the platform reduces time and money spent on administrative tasks, while enhancing the posting, quoting and management, for all user groups.

Connected and underpinned by a banking infrastructure, iknowa's applied algorithms handle proprietary methods of ranking user groups and organisation performance to improve project quality and support business development. Project-related data is securely stored to increase trust, reduce waste and improve quality.

"For too long, the construction industry has lagged behind when it comes to tech adoption that increases overall efficiency, transparency & simplifies project processes," said Allar Ahtmann, Chairman and CEO of iknowa who has extensive experience working in construction and project management across the globe. "iknowaequips homeowners & tradespeople with innovative, transparent and cost-effective tools, freeing users from repetitive and time-consuming tasks so that they can spend more time on what they do best and what they love. iknowa is well-positioned to bring big tech experience to the home construction and renovation industry with a platform that provides a better experience and safety to all stakeholders."

Benefits for Tradespeople

iknowa's platform offers tradespeople continuous personalised support in building a reputable business portfolio, while providing them with a free and simple way to find and quote on jobs. Combining AI and standardised frameworks, iknowaeasily enables, tradespeople to convert quotes into project plans through integrated project management tools, reducing time and money spent on administrative tasks while guaranteeing payments for jobs won. iknowa creates personalised pathways for junior tradespeople, providing them with new and unique opportunities to gain experience while enabling established tradespeople access to skilled junior talent. The platform's intelligent infrastructure is built in a way that serves homeowners more than any other service on the market, which, in turn, increases the consistent workflow for our tradespeople.

Benefits for Homeowners/Property Developers

iknowaoffers a user-friendly, free and simple way to post building and renovation jobs. The intuitive platform enables homeowners and property developers to compare tradespeople for hire and receive quotes. Using iknowa AI assistance, users can track and manage job progress while ensuring protected payments through a secure escrow account. iknowa provides continued personalised support to homeowners and property developers throughout the entirety of the project.

"Technology adoption is influenced by its nature to be complementary or disruptive to an industry. At iknowa, we chose to work with our market to create a platform built upon trust, transparency and safety. Put simply, our users want a solution that provides opportunity, while eliminating the current associated risks," said Keano Chang, President and COO of iknowa, who cut his teeth as a cognitive specialist and transformation strategy consultant, for IBM. "iknowais the only company that is dedicated to addressing the concerns related to quality, reliability, and miscommunication associated with the building and renovation projects, head-on while simplifying the otherwise convoluted building and renovation industry."

About iknowa

iknowa is a London-based property and financial technology startup that is disrupting the outdated home construction and renovation industry by connecting homeowners and property developers with over 500 validated tradespeople while providing unprecedented access to project status and data. Through AI and ML, the platform provides all parties with continuous support to ensure successful projects. Learn more and sign up today at https://iknowa.com/