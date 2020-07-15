Regulatory News:

In response to growing customer interest in distance selling solutions that combine simplicity and flexibility, PSA Retail rolls-out a portfolio of new digital solutions that offer alternatives to the traditional physical route.

Video presentation of vehicles

In addition to the 360° photo format presentation, this new medium is already deployed within PSA Retail in France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Germany and the United Kingdom. The extension to other European countries, Austria, Italy and Poland, will be effective by the end of the year.

Customer benefit: The availability of a video presentation of the vehicle filmed by a sales adviser enables customers to quickly get a precise idea of the definition of the vehicle they have pre-selected and, of all the equipment available. Therefore, they are able to make their choice from the national vehicle stock of the country in question, without having to move.

Remote estimation of the trade-in vehicle value

This system, currently being tested by PSA Retail in Marseille, is based on a tool developed by AUTOBIZ. With a simple click, the customer can gain access to a platform dedicated to quotation without having to download an application.

Customer advantage: The customer is guided in taking pictures of his vehicle, collecting all the information necessary for its evaluation and transmitting it towards the platform. The first customers appreciate both the use easiness of the device and the fact that they are contacted within a very short time to be offered a precise and reliable trade-in offer.

Videoconference with a sales consultant

This device, currently being tested in France and Germany, allows a video dialogue between the customer and a sales advisor via the WhatsApp application.

Customer benefit: In addition to the quality of the exchange underpinned by the image, this solution allows the customer to see a proactive and detailed presentation of the vehicle of his choice and to be able to make his purchase after having visualized the vehicle exhaustively. He also benefits from privileged access to the expertise and skills of a specialist in the used cars domain.

On-line reservations

Available on the PSA Retail Robins Day website in the United Kingdom, this service is experiencing considerable growth, with a seven-fold increase in volume in June compared with the volume recorded before the health crisis. It reached an all-time record of nearly 1,000 bookings in June alone.

Customer benefit: This service, also available in France on the PEUGEOT Occasions, CITROEN Select and SPOTICAR websites, meets customers' desire to be able to reserve the vehicle of their choice, particularly if the connection is outside the availability hours of the sales advisers.

Pre-financing agreement and (later on) online subscription

From October, this functionality will be added to the current digital customer path system as part of the deployment of the PSA Group's SPOTICAR.pays platform.

Customer benefit: It will enable customers to carry out all the steps related to the financing of their future vehicle in a dematerialised and perfectly fluid way.

Home delivery

Already deployed in France, Germany, Belgium, Spain and the United Kingdom, it will soon be offered in all other European countries where PSA Retail operates.

Customer benefit: Customers can, if they wish, finalise a purchasing process that they will have completed entirely remotely up to this final stage, which includes a complete and personalised handover of their vehicle.

Charles Clausse, PSA RETAIL's Used Car Director, says, "The used vehicle trade is still accelerating its transformation. By developing a 360° digital customer journey, PSA Retail intends to respond to a new generation of customers who are increasingly receptive to solutions combining practicality, responsiveness and new technologies".

