A prototype of an energy-harvesting, solar-powered smart window device has been developed by scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory. The window was created by integrating a semi-transparent perovskite solar cell and a multi-layer nanophotonic coating.Researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory have demonstrated a prototype solar-powered rooftop smart window based on an optimization algorithm capable of balancing a building's temperature demands and lighting needs. The device, presented in the study Maximizing Solar Energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...