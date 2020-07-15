MoSys, Inc.: MoSys Launches New QUAZAR QPR Family of Low Cost, Quad Partition Rate SRAM Memory ICs Targeted for Accelerating INTEL and XILINX FPGA Designs

QDR Level Performance - Replaces up to 8X QDRs - Capacities of 576Mb or 1Gb in Single Device Costing Less Than $200 in Volume Quantities

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY), is focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence and provides both semiconductor and IP solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for Cloud, networking, security and communications systems, today launched a new line of memory solutions, the QUAZAR family of Low Cost, Ultra-High Speed SRAM memory devices optimized for FPGA-based systems.

MoSys QUAZAR devices achieve a cost point previously not attainable with memories at these speeds and capacity. Utilizing its 1T memory cell and high density and high-speed design of advanced memory architectures, the company is expanding its family of unique, multi-partitioned memories, which include Bandwidth Engine (BE2/3 and PHE) devices and, now, the new QUAZAR devices. In addition to the IC, MoSys offers an RTL memory controller that presents an SRAM-like interface to simplify the design effort.

Key product features:

Less than half the cost of a similar QDR memory configuration

4 - 8X QDR Capacity - 567Mb and 1Gb memory options

Single device replaces multiple QDR parts

Multiple independent random-access SRAMs on each device

tRC of 3.2ns

QDR-like performance

Bandwidth up to 640Gb/sec with word width up to 576b

Only requires 32 pins to connect to FPGA - simplifies board signal routing

Direct connect to INTEL (Altera) and XILINX FPGAs

MoSys supplied FPGA RTL memory controller

Base product is LESS THAN $200 in volume

QUAZAR Devices:

QPR4 IC DEEP MODE - 4 SRAMs of 2M x 72b WIDE MODE - 8 SRAMS of 1M x72b

QPR8 IC DEEP MODE - 4 SRAMs of 4M x 72b WIDE MODE - 8 SRAMSs of 2M x72b



"Memory designs today are considered system-level elements and encompass far more than device-only decisions," noted Michael Miller, MoSys' chief technology officer. "MoSys is able to leverage its comprehensive system-level understanding of memory and data to offer system architects and designers an extremely low-cost solution that can replace 4 to 8 QDR-type memories with just 1 MoSys device."

MoSys's QPR memory technology features an architecture that allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Allowing access of up to 576 bits per read or write cycle. The high-performance interface, larger density and the multiple partitions work together to support multiple independent functional blocks within an FPGA with one QPR device. The MoSys MSQ220 and MSQ230 QPR devices are ideally suited for random-access applications. MoSys also offers an optional FPGA RTL memory controller to simplify the interface to its high capacity 567Mb or 1Gb devices.

The target applications are FPGA-based and include a broad range of markets including Test and Measurement, 5G networks, router, switching, security (Firewall, ACLs, DDoS, IPS and WAF), computational storage, database acceleration, Big Data, aerospace and defense, advanced video, high-performance computing, machine learning and AI, and other data-driven areas.

The QUAZAR QPR memories are among the highest performance and largest capacity of any SRAM class device on the market, starting at under $200 in volume.

Additional Resources:

QUAZAR Family of QPR Devices

High-Speed Board Design Guidelines

RTL Memory Controller Selector Guide

Bandwidth Engine Family Overview

Accelerator Engine Strategy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" about MoSys, including, without limitation, its anticipated new QUAZAR IC products and related product development efforts, and the performance and timing of availability of these new products. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the availability and performance of MoSys' new QUAZAR products, ability to enhance our existing proprietary technologies and develop new technologies, achieving necessary acceptance and adoption of our IC architecture and interface protocols by potential customers and their suppliers, difficulties and delays in the development, production, testing and marketing of our ICs, reliance on our manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, the expenses and other consequences of litigation, including intellectual property infringement litigation, to which we may be or may become a party from time to time, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations, and other risks identified in MoSys' most recent reports on forms 10-Q and 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other reports that MoSys files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MoSys undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

About MoSys, Inc.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) is focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence and provides both silicon chips and IP solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and decision making for a wide range of markets including cloud networking, security, 5G networks, SmartNIC, test and measurement, and video systems. MoSys's QUAZAR family of high-speed memories and the BLAZAR family of Accelerator Engines are memory integrated circuits with unmatched intelligence, performance and capacity that eliminate data access bottlenecks to deliver speed and intelligence in systems, including those scaling from 100G to multi-terabits per second. MoSys's STELLAR family of Virtual Accelerator Engines includes software, FPGA RTL and RISC-based firmware that accelerate applications and are portable across a wide range of hardware configurations with or without MoSys silicon chips. More information is available at: www.mosys.com.

MoSys is a registered trademarks of MoSys, Inc. in the US and/or other countries. The MoSys logo and GigaChip are trademarks of MoSys, Inc. All other marks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

