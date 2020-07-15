Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 14-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 263.04p

INCLUDING current year revenue 266.61p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 255.81p

INCLUDING current year revenue 259.37p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16