On 14 July Powerhouse's shareholders approved the proposed acquisition of former development partner Waste2Tricity (W2T). This clears the way for Peel Environmental to lead the engagement with all potential end-customers in the UK seeking to deploy Powerhouse's distributed modular generation (DMG) technology as well as developing DMG plants on its own sites. Peel is targeting the development of at least 30 DMG plants across the UK, each of which will potentially generate £0.5m in annual licence fees for Powerhouse.

