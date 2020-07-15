

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?



In the Green



1. Immutep Limited (IMMP) is up 70% at $1.87 in pre-market trading Wednesday, following the U.S. patent grant for IMP701, a therapeutic antibody developed to target LAG-3, a protein expressed on various immune cells. LAG525, a humanised form of IMP701 is currently being evaluated in five Phase I and/or Phase II clinical trials, in combination with Novartis' PD1 inhibitor Spartalizumab for the treatment of various cancers.



2. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) is up over 34% at $0.94 in pre-market trading today on news of receipt of a U.S. income tax refund from the Internal Revenue Service of about $12.7 million, including interest, pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ('CARES Act').



3. VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) is up over 24% at $5.60 in pre-market trading Wednesday on no news. The Company's lead drug candidate is Sci-B-Vac, a tri-antigenic Prophylactic Hepatitis B (HBV) Vaccine, for which positive topline results were reported from a second pivotal Phase 3 study, dubbed CONSTANT, in January of this year. Regulatory filings for Sci-B-Vac in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, are expected to be made beginning in Q4, 2020. A pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate targeting COVID-19, SARS, and MERS is also being evaluated by the Company, with the goal of having clinical study material available in Q4 2020.



4. Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is up more than 16% at $87.36 in premarket trading. The Company is set to join the NASDAQ-100 Index beginning July 20, 2020. Its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, is expected to advance into the phase III trial on July 21. The manufacture of the vaccine required to start the phase III study has also been completed.



5. iBio Inc. (IBIO) is up over 9% at $2.55 in pre-market trading on no news. The Company has two vaccine candidates for COVID-19, under preclinical development. The two COVID-19 vaccine candidates are produced in modified tobacco leaves using a plant-based growing system known as 'FastPharming.' will The vaccine candidates are being tested at Texas A&M University System ('TAMUS') laboratories.



6. Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is up over 5% at $1.32 in pre-market trading. The Company is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its current observations about the results of the OPTIMA Study and the next steps. On July 13, an Independent Data Monitoring Committee had recommended considering stopping its phase III OPTIMA Study, which is evaluating ThermoDox in combination with radiofrequency ablation (RFA) for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), or primary liver cancer.



7. ObsEva SA (OBSV) is up over 6% at $3.08 in pre-market trading today. On July 6, the Company announced that two phase III studies of Yselty to assess the efficacy and safety in women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids, dubbed PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2, yielded positive results. Despite positive results from the two phase III studies, the stock plunged 47.24% to close that day's trading at $3.24 and has since been in a downtrend. ObsEva is planning to make regulatory submissions for Yselty to the European Medicines Agency in the fourth quarter and to the FDA in the first half of 2021.



In the Red



1. INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) is down over 16% at $13.19 in pre-market trading today, giving back some of what is gained yesterday. The Company announced promising results from a phase Ib clinical trial of XPro1595 in Alzheimer's disease yesterday, sending its stock up as much as 175% to touch a new high of $24.42 in intraday trading.



2. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) is down more than 9% at $2.95 in pre-market trading on no news. Yesterday, the stock had gained over 57% and was at $3.27.



3. electroCore Inc. (ECOR) is down over 8% at $1.68 in pre-market trading on lackluster preliminary second-quarter 2020 total revenue. The company expects total revenue for the quarter to be approximately $730,000 to $750,000, well below the consensus analysts' estimate of $890,000. In the second quarter of 2019, total revenue was $734,000.



4. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) is down more than 10% at $3.70 in premarket trading today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 90% yesterday on news that its approved drug for chronic immune thrombocytopenia TAVALISSE is being evaluated as a treatment of COVID-19 pneumonia in an investigator-sponsored trial being conducted by the Imperial College London.



5. IMV Inc. (IMV) is down more than 6% at $4.31 in pre-market trading today. The shares had soared as much as 127% to touch a new high of $6.82 in intraday trading yesterday, following an update on DPX-COVID-19, its candidate vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection. The Company intends to commence phase I clinical trials of DPX-COVID-19 vaccine this summer with results expected in the Fall of 2020. If all goes well as planned, phase II trials of the vaccine candidate are expected to be initiated in the second half of this year.



