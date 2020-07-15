Informa Launches Tool to Design Mobile and Desktop Apps

With 'Digital Banking Hub,' Firms Select Best Features from Across the Industry to Create Their Ideal Digital Platform Model

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Financial Intelligence has added a new feature to its 'Digital Banking Hub' platform that allows banks, credit unions and fintechs to build visual collections of best-in-class competitor capabilities from across the industry.

The new "My Collection," tool enables users to aggregate, save and share galleries of best-in-class journey screenshots of any competitor's journey. The details can be further explored here: https://pages.financialintelligence.informa.com/digital-banking-hub-AMmycollection.

The Digital Banking Hub is an interactive, on-demand access platform that allows financial services firms to easily monitor and benchmark their competitors' digital capabilities with access to over 250,000 screenshots of real consumer banking experiences. The "My Collection" feature allows firms to find and archive the most successful capabilities from best-in-class customer journeys, by dragging and dropping them into their "My Collection" bucket; a self-defined image gallery.

The "My Collection" feature supports internal collaborators to share journeys to support their digital roadmap, where image collections can be downloaded from the Hub, or shared directly with design and technology teams to build new capabilities or upgrade current ones. This feature allows those to not only go behind the login to benchmark technology, but actively create a plan for a future state.

Quotes:

Chad Watkins, VP of Customer Experience Research for Informa Financial Intelligence, said: "We offer critical research and analysis through the Digital Banking Hub. Now, we're offering the opportunity to create a work product-a tool to design platforms based on the industry's leading practices that can be delivered right to the team that will execute the vision."

Craig Woodward, President of Informa Financial Intelligence, said: "We want to give firms as much flexibility as they need to improve their mobile and desktop apps. We also want them to have creative tools to explore successful strategies, discover new ideas, and push the boundaries of their current offerings."

About Informa Financial Intelligence:

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.

