Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus der Anleger: Halo Labs - Explodierende Absatzzahlen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A114PL ISIN: GB00BMJ6DW54 Ticker-Symbol: IEA 
Berlin
15.07.20
08:09 Uhr
4,507 Euro
-0,178
-3,80 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INFORMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFORMA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6184,73414:51
PR Newswire
15.07.2020 | 14:04
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Informa Launches Tool to Design Mobile and Desktop Apps

With 'Digital Banking Hub,' Firms Select Best Features from Across the Industry to Create Their Ideal Digital Platform Model

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Financial Intelligence has added a new feature to its 'Digital Banking Hub' platform that allows banks, credit unions and fintechs to build visual collections of best-in-class competitor capabilities from across the industry.

The new "My Collection," tool enables users to aggregate, save and share galleries of best-in-class journey screenshots of any competitor's journey. The details can be further explored here: https://pages.financialintelligence.informa.com/digital-banking-hub-AMmycollection.

The Digital Banking Hub is an interactive, on-demand access platform that allows financial services firms to easily monitor and benchmark their competitors' digital capabilities with access to over 250,000 screenshots of real consumer banking experiences. The "My Collection" feature allows firms to find and archive the most successful capabilities from best-in-class customer journeys, by dragging and dropping them into their "My Collection" bucket; a self-defined image gallery.

The "My Collection" feature supports internal collaborators to share journeys to support their digital roadmap, where image collections can be downloaded from the Hub, or shared directly with design and technology teams to build new capabilities or upgrade current ones. This feature allows those to not only go behind the login to benchmark technology, but actively create a plan for a future state.

Quotes:

Chad Watkins, VP of Customer Experience Research for Informa Financial Intelligence, said: "We offer critical research and analysis through the Digital Banking Hub. Now, we're offering the opportunity to create a work product-a tool to design platforms based on the industry's leading practices that can be delivered right to the team that will execute the vision."

Craig Woodward, President of Informa Financial Intelligence, said: "We want to give firms as much flexibility as they need to improve their mobile and desktop apps. We also want them to have creative tools to explore successful strategies, discover new ideas, and push the boundaries of their current offerings."

About Informa Financial Intelligence:
Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Zach Allegretti, JConnelly
973-850-7341
zallegrettiII@jconnelly.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082151/Informa_Logo.jpg

INFORMA-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.