Imagin Medical to begin testing of i/Blue Imaging System on Anatomical Bladder Models

New Video, Podcast Episode Available on Imagin Medical's Website

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Imagin Medical (CSE:IME)(OTCQB:IMEXF)(FRA:DPD2) ("Imagin" or the "Company") today announced that it will begin testing the i/BlueTM Imaging System using anatomical bladder models to confirm simultaneous white and blue light image display.

The anatomical bladder models simulate pathologic defects representing bladder cancer tumors that have absorbed an imaging agent which fluoresces when exposed to blue light. Imagin will use these bladder models to 1) conduct extensive optical and image benchtop testing; 2) verify the i/Blue System's production of separate white and blue light images; and 3) conduct virtual demonstrations for evaluation by leading urologists.

"This testing brings us closer to conducting our first live subject studies later this year while we continue to introduce i/Blue's capabilities to the medical community," said Jim Hutchens, Imagin's President and CEO.

The Company also announced that it has posted on its website an animated short that illustrates the differences between the current visualization technology and the i/Blue System. Another addition is a "StockTalk" podcast that Stockhouse Media recently published on its website.

Mr. Hutchens added, "While today's blue light imaging has been shown to identify over 24% more tumors than white light, the high cost of equipment and the need to toggle or switch between white and blue light images helps explain why its use is limited. Imagin expects that i/Blue will greatly expand adoption of blue light technology due to its additional features and ease-of-use. We encourage investors to view the animated short and listen to the StockTalk podcast in order to gain a better understanding of i/Blue's value proposition, as well as Imagin's plans to bring this game-changing technology to market."

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on advancing new methods of visualizing cancer during minimally invasive procedures. The Company believes its first product, the i/Blue Imaging System, with its proprietary optics and light sensors, will greatly increase the efficiency and accuracy of detecting cancer for removal, helping to reduce recurrence rates. The Company's initial focus is bladder cancer. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

