Acronis adds DeviceLock's leading device control and endpoint data leak prevention solutions to its list of capabilities in order to deliver an even higher level of cyber protection to every business

Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced the acquisition of DeviceLock, Inc., a leading provider of endpoint device/port control and data leak prevention software for enterprises and government institutions around the world. As part of the agreement, DeviceLock will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Acronis.

A clear leader in endpoint data loss prevention (DLP) protecting 4 million computers in more than 5,000 organizations worldwide, DeviceLock enjoys a global customer presence across a wide variety of business types, including banking and finance, medical, pharmaceutical, government and defense, manufacturing, and retail.

DeviceLock DLP is designed to stop data leaks at the source, as nearly two thirds of serious data leakage incidents are caused by employees, contractors or visitors whether through unintentional mistakes or malicious intent. DeviceLock solutions provide top-class protection of valuable data from this serious insider threat. The acquisition of these new capabilities will help advance Acronis' mission to deliver world-class cyber protection to every business.

Acronis will integrate DeviceLock's technology into the Acronis Cyber Platform, making new services available through the Acronis Cyber Cloud Solutions portal. At the same time, Acronis will continue to work on new versions of the DeviceLock DLP complex while maintaining full technical support.

Together with DeviceLock's full DLP suite, Acronis will offer customers and partners a simple and affordable approach to preventing data leaks from corporate Windows and Mac laptops, desktop computers, and virtualized Windows sessions and applications, covering the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) of all data, applications, and systems.

"By adding DeviceLock's solutions to our portfolio of cyber protection products and services, we're giving our partners and customers an easy way to deliver an unprecedented level of functionality among endpoint DLP solutions in an affordable price range," said Serguei "SB" Beloussov, Acronis' Founder and Executive Officer. "We are looking at both developing new solutions internally, as well as acquiring additional leading vendors to add even more capabilities to our existing repertoire. The world of IT security is always changing, and we are determined to continue evolving our solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of the market."

Acronis sees the value in offering DeviceLock's services to its community of 50,000 partners in the IT channel, enabling MSPs and service providers to better manage the data protection needs of their clients. Acronis' ability to meet infrastructure deployment requirements by location, budget, and use case provides them with the best in control and flexibility, to deliver cyber protection with Acronis Cyber Protect. Acronis plans to continue enhancing its cyber protection offerings, and adding capabilities requested by partners and customers.

"By merging with Acronis, we can accelerate product innovation, expand our distribution channel, and leverage our existing technology to meet customer requirements," said Ashot Oganesyan, DeviceLock CTO and Founder. "With the knowledge gained from nearly a quarter century of experience providing device control and endpoint data leak prevention solutions, we are certain that this acquisition will protect millions more users and ensure secure and reliable data protection deployments worldwide."

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With award-winning AI-based anti-malware and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment from cloud to hybrid to on-premises at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages. For more information, please visit www.acronis.com.

About DeviceLock, Inc.

Established in 1996, DeviceLock, Inc. provides device control and endpoint data leak prevention software solutions to businesses of all sizes and industries. Protecting 4 million computers in more than 5,000 organizations worldwide, DeviceLock has a vast range of corporate customers including financial institutions, state and federal government agencies, classified military networks, healthcare providers, telecommunications companies and educational institutions. For more information, visit DeviceLock at www.devicelock.com and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/DeviceLock/.

