Helps Regulated Organizations Strengthen Their Compliance and Risk Posture, Support Remote Workforces

Smarsh, enabling organizations to manage the risk and uncover the value within their electronic communications, today introduced voice recording, transcription and archiving support for Microsoft Teams.

Already at the forefront of text-based capture and archiving for Teams, Smarsh now enables clients to confidently adopt another mode of communication and collaboration within the platform. These broadened capabilities for Teams strengthen regulated organizations' efforts to meet compliance and e-discovery obligations.

Teams audio files can be transcribed in over 120 languages and regional dialects. Once ingested into Smarsh Connected Archive solutions, content is automatically indexed, stored in immutable format and accessible at any time in a search-ready state. Customers can play back voice calls (including those made within and outside of Teams meetings), and search voice transcriptions and call metadata alongside all of the content within their archive. They can also extend Supervision and Discovery workflows to include Teams voice content.

"Expanding the usage of modern collaboration platforms is critical for the productivity of today's remote workforces, and Microsoft Teams is an important leader in that space," said Adam Miller-Howard, Vice President, Business Development at Smarsh. "Smarsh continues to build out our industry-leading capture and archiving capabilities for global organizations using Teams. We're enabling these customers to embrace virtual workspaces and instant, multi-modal communications while minimizing their risk exposure."

Financial services organizations regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) in the European Union must comply with voice recording and compliance requirements. Firms in the United States are seeing the value of a more comprehensive archive for risk management and workforce analytics.

Beyond support for voice files and transcription, Smarsh provides unique capture capabilities for Teams. Smarsh captures content in one-to-one chats, multi-party chats and persistent channels. This includes edits, deletes, replies, emojis, GIFs, files, stickers and links.

Smarsh captures content across an industry-leading breadth of communication channels, including email, mobile text messages, collaboration platforms, social media and voice channels. Content can be ingested into Smarsh Connected Archive solutions or can be exported to an existing archive or enterprise content management (ECM) system.

For more information, please visit www.smarsh.com/channel/microsoft-teams.

About Smarsh:

Smarsh is the recognized global leader in electronic communications archiving solutions for regulated organizations. The Smarsh Connected Suite provides innovative capture, archiving, e-discovery, and supervision solutions across the industry's widest breadth of communication channels.

Scalable for organizations of all sizes, the Smarsh platform provides customers with compliance built on confidence. It enables them to strategically future-proof as new communication channels are adopted, and to realize more insight and value from the data in their archive. Customers strengthen their compliance and e-discovery initiatives, and benefit from the productive use of email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant messaging and collaboration, web, and voice channels.

Smarsh serves a global client base that spans the top banks in North America and Europe, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors. Smarsh also enables federal and state government agencies to meet their public records and e-discovery requirements. For more information, visit www.smarsh.com.

