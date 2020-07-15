The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Result of AGM
London, July 15
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
Results of the Annual General Meeting
The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 and the level of proxy votes received is shown below.
|Resolutions
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes Cast
|Votes
Withheld*
|Ordinary Business
|1.To accept the audited accounts and the Report of the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2020.
|15,692,683
|100.00%
154
|0.00%
|15,692,837
|1,116
|2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.
|15,681,025
|99.94%
|9,370
|0.06%
|15,690,395
|3,558
|3.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.
|15,682,095
|99.95%
|8,300
|0.05%
|15,690,395
|3,558
|4.To re-elect Mr Andrew Joy as a Director of the Company.
15,689,111
|100.00%
|296
|0.00%
|15,689,407
|4,546
|5.To re-elect Professor Dame Kay Davies CBE as a Director of the Company.
15,689,688
|99.99%
|1,402
|0.01%
|15,691,090
|2,863
|6.To re-elect Mr Steve Bates as a Director of the Company.
15,689,253
|100.00%
|154
|0.00%
|15,689,407
|4,546
|7.To re-elect The Rt Hon Lord Willetts as a Director of the Company.
14,607,129
|93.09%
|1,084,543
|6.91%
|15,691,672
|2,280
|8.To re-elect Mrs Julia Le Blan as a Director of the Company.
15,688,452
|100.00%
|296
|0.00%
|15,688,748
|5,205
|9.To re-elect Mr Geoff Hsu as a Director of the Company.
14,614,147
|93.15%
|1,075,417
|6.85%
|15,689,564
|4,388
|10.To appoint BDO LLP as auditor and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration.
15,682,455
|99.93%
|10,385
|0.07%
|15,692,840
|1,113
|Special Business
|11.To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company. (Ordinary Resolution)
15,678,178
|99.91%
|14,222
|0.09%
|15,692,400
|1,553
|12. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities. (Special Resolution)
15,659,934
|99.81%
|29,993
|0.19%
|15,689,927
|4,026
|13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special Resolution)
15,682,532
|99.93%
|10,365
|0.07%
|15,692,897
|1,055
|14. That the Directors be permitted to hold General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. (Special Resolution)
15,626,052
|99.57%
|67,232
|0.43%
|15,693,284
|669
|15. To approve the continuance of the Company as an investment trust for a further period of five years.
|14,621,155
|99.99%
|1,587
|0.01%
|14,622,742
|1,071,211
* Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.
At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 39,332,269.
The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at http://www.biotechgt.com/
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.
15 July 2020
For further information please contact:
Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary 020 3 008 4913