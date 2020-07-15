The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Result of AGM

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 and the level of proxy votes received is shown below.

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld* Ordinary Business 1.To accept the audited accounts and the Report of the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2020. 15,692,683 100.00%

154 0.00% 15,692,837 1,116 2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report. 15,681,025 99.94% 9,370 0.06% 15,690,395 3,558 3.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 15,682,095 99.95% 8,300 0.05% 15,690,395 3,558 4.To re-elect Mr Andrew Joy as a Director of the Company.

15,689,111 100.00% 296 0.00% 15,689,407 4,546 5.To re-elect Professor Dame Kay Davies CBE as a Director of the Company.

15,689,688 99.99% 1,402 0.01% 15,691,090 2,863 6.To re-elect Mr Steve Bates as a Director of the Company.

15,689,253 100.00% 154 0.00% 15,689,407 4,546 7.To re-elect The Rt Hon Lord Willetts as a Director of the Company.

14,607,129 93.09% 1,084,543 6.91% 15,691,672 2,280 8.To re-elect Mrs Julia Le Blan as a Director of the Company.

15,688,452 100.00% 296 0.00% 15,688,748 5,205 9.To re-elect Mr Geoff Hsu as a Director of the Company.

14,614,147 93.15% 1,075,417 6.85% 15,689,564 4,388 10.To appoint BDO LLP as auditor and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration.



15,682,455 99.93% 10,385 0.07% 15,692,840 1,113 Special Business 11.To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company. (Ordinary Resolution)

15,678,178 99.91% 14,222 0.09% 15,692,400 1,553 12. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities. (Special Resolution)

15,659,934 99.81% 29,993 0.19% 15,689,927 4,026 13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special Resolution)

15,682,532 99.93% 10,365 0.07% 15,692,897 1,055 14. That the Directors be permitted to hold General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. (Special Resolution)

15,626,052 99.57% 67,232 0.43% 15,693,284 669 15. To approve the continuance of the Company as an investment trust for a further period of five years. 14,621,155 99.99% 1,587 0.01% 14,622,742 1,071,211

* Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 39,332,269.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at http://www.biotechgt.com/

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

15 July 2020

