PR Newswire
15.07.2020 | 14:10
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 15

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 and the level of proxy votes received is shown below.

ResolutionsVotes For%Votes Against%Total Votes CastVotes
Withheld*
Ordinary Business
1.To accept the audited accounts and the Report of the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2020.15,692,683100.00%
154		0.00%15,692,8371,116
2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.15,681,02599.94%9,3700.06%15,690,3953,558
3.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.15,682,09599.95%8,3000.05%15,690,3953,558
4.To re-elect Mr Andrew Joy as a Director of the Company.
15,689,111		100.00%2960.00%15,689,4074,546
5.To re-elect Professor Dame Kay Davies CBE as a Director of the Company.
15,689,688		99.99%1,4020.01%15,691,0902,863
6.To re-elect Mr Steve Bates as a Director of the Company.
15,689,253		100.00%1540.00%15,689,4074,546
7.To re-elect The Rt Hon Lord Willetts as a Director of the Company.
14,607,129		93.09%1,084,5436.91%15,691,6722,280
8.To re-elect Mrs Julia Le Blan as a Director of the Company.
15,688,452		100.00%2960.00%15,688,7485,205
9.To re-elect Mr Geoff Hsu as a Director of the Company.
14,614,147		93.15%1,075,4176.85%15,689,5644,388
10.To appoint BDO LLP as auditor and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration.

15,682,455		99.93%10,3850.07%15,692,8401,113
Special Business
11.To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company. (Ordinary Resolution)
15,678,178		99.91%14,2220.09%15,692,4001,553
12. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities. (Special Resolution)
15,659,934		99.81%29,9930.19%15,689,9274,026
13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special Resolution)
15,682,532		99.93%10,3650.07%15,692,8971,055
14. That the Directors be permitted to hold General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. (Special Resolution)
15,626,052		99.57%67,2320.43%15,693,284669
15. To approve the continuance of the Company as an investment trust for a further period of five years.14,621,15599.99%1,5870.01%14,622,7421,071,211

* Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 39,332,269.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at http://www.biotechgt.com/

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

15 July 2020

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary 020 3 008 4913

