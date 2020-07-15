Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Halo Labs - Explodierende Absatzzahlen
UNISOC Technologies Co.,Ltd: China Unicom Launches 5G CPE; Powered by UNISOC V510

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / China Unicom 5G CPE VN007 is the latest COMMERCIAL 5G terminal sold by China Unicom, which plays a pivotal role in redefining the Internet of Things entry and the intelligent layout of homes the future 5G era. 5G CPE VN007 customized by China Unicom can support both 4G /5G wireless and wired Internet access, built-in 5G full-frequency antenna, download rate up to 2.3Gbps (theoretical value), ring layout design, 360-degree signal coverage.

China Unicom 5G CPE VN007 is equipped with UNISOC's first 5G multi-mode baseband chip of UNISOC V510. It is based on the Makalu 5G communication technology platform and has technical advantages such as high integration, high performance, and low power consumption. It can be automatically adapted to 5G NSA and SA dual-mode networking.

UNISOC V510 supports the sub-6GHz global 5G mainstream band, basically realizing the full network coverage, which will bring real wireless ultra-fiber broadband experience to hundreds of millions of users. In addition to the high data rate experience, UNISOC V510 also supports VoNR voice calls.

UNISOC V510 enables its terminal products to work even in the harsh industrial environment due to its industrial standard design, which can be widely used in enterprise wireless network, campus network, 5G industrial Internet of Things, and other fields.

* The product information comes from China Unicom

Media Contact:

UNISOC Technologies Co., Ltd
Miranda Wu - UNISOC PR Team
E-mail: mengran.wu@unisoc.com
Website: http://www.unisoc.com

SOURCE: UNISOC Technologies Co., Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/597555/China-Unicom-Launches-5G-CPE-Powered-by-UNISOC-V510

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
