Viratech Corp.: Viratech Corp Announces Updated Website for Cambridge Golfing

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / VIRATECH CORP (OTC PINK:VIRA) a holding company acquiring and building consumer product companies that focuses on enhancing people's lifestyle through innovative products, health, nutrition and wellness, is pleased to announce the revised and upgraded website for its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cambridge Golfing, www.cambridgegolfing.com.

"As we continue to move forward with our sales and marketing strategies, we feel it is important to offer a web site that is not only user-friendly but has room to grow as we introduce additional product lines" said Henry Manayan, CEO of Viratech.

Cambridge has engaged Barta Media Group, an Atlanta-based agency of 14 years (https://bartamediagroup.com), which specializes in Web Design/Development, Digital Marketing and Branding. Founder and CEO, Jason Barta, remarked "We are honored to have been chosen to work with Cambridge on this update. We find this project to be an exciting opportunity to take their brand and website, with full e-commerce capabilities, to the next level. We believe that the refined user experience coupled with top quality products is going to be a huge boost for sales and growth of the company, both now and in the long-term"

Visit our subsidiaries websites:

Cambridge Golfing
www.cambridgegolfing.com

Medori
www.medoriwellness.com

My Body Symphony
www.mybodysymphony.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook

Cambridge Golfing
Medori Wellness
MyBodySymphony

Instagram

Cambridgegolf360
Medoricbd
Mybodysymphony

About VIRATECH CORP:

Viratech Corp. is a publicly-traded holding company (OTC:VIRA) focused on acquisitions in health, wellness, and nutrition with operations in San Diego, CA, Atlanta, GA, and Florida. Viratech subsidiaries include; Cambridge Golf, LLC, a company that designs and manufactures innovative sporting goods, clothing, supplements, CBD/hemp products and accessories to the sports, nutrition and golf markets; Medori Wellness producing the highest quality and purest CBD products to improve the lifestyle and well-being of its customers, and My Body Symphony, a company developing, producing and marketing healthy, organic, plant-based products that can and will make a difference in people's lives. Viratech will continue to foster organic growth within its current holdings as well as grow through strategic acquisitions. Information on all Viratech holdings is available through the Cambridge Golf website. www.cambridgegolfing.com.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact Information:

Henry Manayan
President/CEO
Henry@cambridgegolfing.com

SOURCE: Viratech Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/597463/Viratech-Corp-Announces-Updated-Website-for-Cambridge-Golfing

