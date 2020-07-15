Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Announces Successful Initial Traction with Cov-Shield

Increasing Demand as Schools Prepare for Open by September

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that in just a few weeks since its June 25 launch of availability of Cov-Shield, a clear plexi-glass barrier for personalized workspace for the U.S. education and business markets, that it has received more initial interest than expected.

Cov-Shield, the ideal barrier to protect personalized workspace, has been quoted over 20,000 units as schools prepare for a solution for school reopenings. Cov-Shield is available in a variety of sizes from 22-inch to 72-inch and is easy to set up, easy to move and easy to clean. For more information and to place an order, please visit:

https://galaxynext.us/open-overlay

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We anticipate this being a huge opportunity for Galaxy as schools try to manage the social distancing requirements of the CDC for an August and September return to the school classroom. Cov-Shield is the ideal solution to allow for safe in-classroom learning."

Cov-Shield trifold shown with wire management and hand holds for easy transport:

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

