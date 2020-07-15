Machinechat Launches Industry's Most Affordable All-In-One Software Solution For IoT Projects

- JEDI One for Windows, Linux and Mac Allows IoT Solution Developers to Add IoT Data Collection, Visualization and Monitoring to Any IoT Project in Minutes -

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Machinechat, an emerging provider of ready-to-deploy IoT data management solutions, today announced the release of JEDI One for Windows, Linux and Mac, the industry's most affordable all-in-one software solution for IoT projects.

"The majority of today's IoT projects are stalled or delayed due to costs and complexity in developing custom software applications for each project," said Sanjeev Datla, CEO of Machinechat. "Machinechat's JEDI One for Windows, Linux and Mac is configurable all-in-one data management software that IoT solution developers can readily bundle with their projects, saving themselves thousands of man-hours of software development."

Delivered as a single binary measuring less than 20 megabytes in size with no external library dependencies or runtime overheads, JEDI One for Windows, Linux and Mac is an efficient solution for on-premise IoT data collection, visualization, and monitoring without the need for always-on Internet connections, cloud-based IoT platforms and monthly cloud fees. JEDI One for Windows, Linux and Mac is available as a free download and a premium license version is available for $79 via the company's website at www.machinechat.io/jedione-pcmac.

About Machinechat JEDI One for Windows, Linux and Mac

Machinechat JEDI One is the most affordable all-in-one IoT software solution purpose-built to accelerate completion and deployment of IoT projects without the need for developing custom software. Machinechat JEDI's point and click functionality dramatically simplifies the process of getting the right data from sensors and connected machines to the right applications at the right time.

Works on Intel x86 platforms with Windows 10, Ubuntu Linux 16.04+ and Apple macOS 10.13.6+

Ready-to-deploy with configurable dashboards for real-time and historical data, integrated rules engine, email and SMS alerts

Easily develop and deploy proof-of-concepts with a beautiful graphical interface in minutes instead of months

Single binary with no other dependencies - just download and run

Modern browser-based graphical user interface with multi-user support that allows access to JEDI One from anywhere on your network using a web browser

Quickly gather data from sensors and machines using integrated HTTP and TCP-based data collectors

Custom data plug-ins allow developers to ingest data from any source or integrate their existing code or scripts

Eliminates the time, costs and complexity of developing complex multi-threaded network communications software for communicating with multiple sensors and machines

On prem, allowing users to eliminate data privacy issues and costly per-device, per-byte cloud-based subscription costs

Local smart data storage giving administrators 100% control and ownership over the storage and management of data

About Machinechat

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Machinechat's mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT data management solutions that dramatically reduce the cost and time spent developing and deploying IoT projects. Leveraging software-defined networking principles, Machinechat's easy-to-use and affordable solutions enable IoT solution architects, developers and networking OEMs to quickly add data collection, processing of streaming data, data monitoring, and policy-based data management to their products and solutions. To learn more, go to www.machinechat.io.

