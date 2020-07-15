The "Ethyl Acetate Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This business analysis of the ethyl acetate market gives key information about the state of this market for 2020, as well as a forecast on the development of ethyl acetate from 2020 until 2024.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the ethyl acetate market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of ethyl acetate, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

The rating of the largest ethyl acetate producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of ethyl acetate producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of ethyl acetate producers on the basis of data from ethyl acetate manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of ethyl acetate in the market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Ethyl acetate market

1.1. Ethyl acetate consumption in Russia

Ethyl acetate consumption

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of ethyl acetate

Ethyl acetate structure by source of supply

1.2. Ethyl acetate production

Dynamics and volumes of ethyl acetate production

Ethyl acetate production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian ethyl acetate market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Ethyl acetate production seasonality

1.3. Ethyl acetate import

Ethyl acetate import, physical terms

Ethyl acetate import by countries, import structure

Ethyl acetate import by regions, import structure

Ethyl acetate import by company

Ethyl acetate import seasonality

Ethyl acetate import, value terms

Ethyl acetate import by countries, import structure

Ethyl acetate import by regions, import structure

Ethyl acetate import by company

Import prices

1.4. Ethyl acetate export

Ethyl acetate export, physical terms

Ethyl acetate export by countries, export structure

Ethyl acetate export by regions, export structure

Ethyl acetate export by company

Ethyl acetate exports seasonality

Ethyl acetate export, value terms

Ethyl acetate export by countries, export structure

Ethyl acetate export by regions, export structure

Ethyl acetate export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of ethyl acetate market

1.5. Prices for ethyl acetate in Russia

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on ethyl acetate market

1.6. Ethyl acetate sales

Ethyl acetate sales

2. Forecast of Ethyl acetate market in Russia, 2020-2024

Factors and trends in ethyl acetate market in Russia

Forecast of ethyl acetate consumption in Russia

Forecast of ethyl acetate production in Russia

Forecast of ethyl acetate export in Russia

Forecast of ethyl acetate import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in ethyl acetate market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian ethyl acetate

4. Ethyl acetate producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

