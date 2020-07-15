The German meteorological service, the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and solar forecaster Meteocontrol are investigating how weather events can be better factored in when forecasting solar power generation. The Federal Ministry of Economics is funding the 'Permastrom' research project with €2.5 million.From pv magazine Germany. Aerosols have been a popular topic since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis and it is not only their ability to transmit disease which is of concern to solar project owners, they also cause clouds to form in the atmosphere. A 'Permastrom' research project being conducted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...