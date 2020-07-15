Business Service Executives Land Major Media Coverage With Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / ???Business services in need of generating earned media impact can now leverage the power of Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour (EMA GT) program to reinvigorate their marketing strategy as they navigate the new normal. With Earned Media Advantage Strategists (EMAS) acting as extensions of in-house teams, companies can develop comprehensive media and marketing communications strategies that increase website traffic and create more media opportunities throughout the year.

The record-low GDP in the United States brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has forced business services companies to find cost-effective solutions when it comes to advertising and marketing communications campaigns. The Guided Tour is a strategic tool that can provide business services firms with the ability to convert owned media into earned media opportunities. The EMA GT presents a key opportunity for firms that are operating on a limited budget but are responsible for effective brand management of their clients.

"The business services industry encompasses several different specializations, many of which require some form of brand management function," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Advantage Business. "Firms that offer consulting, training, and management services are all going to need to be able to offer their clients some form of media and marketing communications assistance at some point. The EMA GT is a great tool for when that time comes."

The importance of understanding the role of the media and journalists during these unprecedented times cannot go unnoticed by business service firms working on behalf of their clients; news agencies and industry publications have experienced soaring viewership metrics during the pandemic. By securing relevant coverage from reputable outlets, business service companies can help their clients maintain their market presence throughout the ongoing health crisis.

"Keeping your brand or your client's brands in front of the media and top of mind is so crucial right now," said Anthony Santiago, Newswire's VP of Marketing. "You have a chance to retain customer loyalty and jump-start growth periods with the implementation of effective campaigns."

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour includes a press release and multimedia distribution plan (EMAP) that maps the right messages to the right media outlets for delivery at the right time in accordance with a calendar of events that is designed to optimize campaign efficiency. The EMA GT empowers brands with Newswire's best-in-class science, processes and technology, which in turn leads to greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing spend, and competitive advantage through industry leadership.

