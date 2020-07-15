Dolphin Entertainment Agency The Door Announces Openings and Re-Openings of Multiple Hotel Clients

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Award-winning public relations agency The Door, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), is excited to celebrate the opening of both Virgin Hotels Nashville and Kenoza Hall located in the Catskills region of New York, as well as the re-opening of Virgin Hotels Chicago and the Viceroy Santa Monica, which is just completing a $21 million renovation.

Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, opened the doors to Virgin Hotels Nashville on July 1, 2020. Conveniently situated at the helm of Nashville's historic Music Row neighborhood at 1 Music Square W, Virgin Hotels Nashville delivers a one-of-a-kind hotel experience with 262 Chambers, including Grand Chamber Suites, plus multiple dining and drinking outlets including The Pool Club, a rooftop restaurant and bar, Commons Club, the brand's flagship restaurant, bar and lounge and Funny Library Coffee Shop.

Kenoza Hall, Foster Supply Hospitality's newest Catskills escape, was originally utilized as a summer retreat in the early 1900s and sits a little over 100 miles from New York City. This 55 acre property features 22 guest rooms, many with Kenoza Lake views and large soaking tubs. The property offers a fine dining experience by the brand's award-winning culinary team, outdoor lake-view seating and a full bar, multiple common areas and full service spa.

Virgin Hotels Chicago has reopened its doors and is pleased to welcome guests back to the award-winning hotel. Located at 203 N. Wabash, the 250-Chamber hotel invites both vacationers and staycationers looking for a getaway in the heart of downtown Chicago. In addition to the hotel, the property's refreshed rooftop dine and drink experience, Cerise, and coffee and wine bar, Two Zero Three, are open with outdoor and indoor dining following Chicago's current restaurant guidelines. With the reopening, Virgin Hotels Chicago's iconic rooftop, Cerise, transforms into a pop-up dining experience for the warm summer months led by the hotel's executive chef, Moosah Reaume. Located on the 26th floor of the hotel, guests can enjoy new menu items for lunch and dinner service daily.

This summer, Viceroy Santa Monica is reopening its doors following an extensive $21 million revamp of the hotel's public spaces. San Francisco-based, award-winning design firm EDG is leading the sweeping renovation, which features a new arrival experience, lobby, a new restaurant - Sugar Palm -with indoor-outdoor wraparound bar, and an all new outdoor patio, restyled lounge and pool experience. Other enhancements include eye-catching exterior and interior art, partnering with local LA artists. This milestone renovation marks not only the hotel's 20th Anniversary, but also the founding of Viceroy Hotels & Resorts which first debuted with the opening of Viceroy Santa Monica, steps from the ocean and since, a beloved icon of the LA beach scene.

