With app installs growing across many industries, and businesses rolling out new services to meet changing needs, feature release management maximizes opportunities and mitigates risks

Customer engagement company Airship today announced that it is launching a free version of Apptimize's Feature Flags solution, enabling app developers to control the scope and timing of feature launches in order to validate success and reduce risk prior to full rollout. From new apps to those with massive audiences, developers can use Feature Flags by signing up for a free account, or take advantage of newly reduced pricing for unlimited Feature Flags from Apptimize.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005238/en/

Apptimize's dashboard offers a single, searchable view of Feature Flags that are active, drafted, scheduled and expired for easy access and management. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The challenge with updating mobile apps is amplified by lengthy approval cycles required by the App Store and Google Play, which means new features either need to wait for the next update cycle or leverage suboptimal web views that lead to disjointed customer experiences. Apptimize Feature Flags allow companies like Quizlet, Stash and Western Union to maintain multiple branches of code within apps to gradually release new features to a small subset of users first quickly rolling features back if needed, or fully deploying them as they are proven successful. This level of fine-grained control is vital in the competitive app environment, and is even more so now as businesses innovate with mobile to create new growth opportunities and revenue streams.

"To ensure the millions of students who use Quizlet's learning app have the optimal experience and can study effectively, we run A/B testing on all new features before they are fully released which means a smooth process is essential to our success," states Allen Pan, mobile engineer at Quizlet. "Apptimize is our go-to for A/B testing because its tools provide easy-to-use controls to test and validate different configurations, including their feature flags for rollouts, and the results are easy to read and integrate into our internal analytics platform."

Whether it's new curbside pickup experiences, appointment booking processes, or implementing enhanced recommendations or social selling features, developers can use Apptimize Feature Flags to choose when and to whom new features are accessible, and easily turn them on or off. For example:

VIP Customers: provide exclusive or first-access to a brand's gold loyalty members

By Location: different regions may have different expectations, requiring gradual rollout to 40 percent of users in Germany but only 10 percent of users in France as an example

By Demographics: from high-value customers to gender, developers can set Feature Flags to control rollout to specific groups

By Behavioral Segments: use custom groups to target feature rollout to users with different affinities, interests, or behaviors

According to a senior software engineer at The Western Union Company, "Before Apptimize, we couldn't control the rollout of features to specific markets, which was especially challenging as we manage multiple apps across the globe and had to wait for each of their app release cycles. Now we can ramp up, roll back or even schedule feature releases to launch across various countries and user segments, and with Apptimize's support have developed a common framework for our different apps to control feature releases and experimentation across multiple user segments."

For more inspiration, download Airship's "5 Ways to Use Feature Flags to Supercharge Your Mobile Growth," or read a complimentary copy of Forrester Research, Inc.'s "The Life-Changing Magic Of Simplifying Your Mobile App," April 23, 2020.

"Exceptional mobile-first experiences are more important than ever as companies strive to offer customers new levels of ease-of-use, convenience, and innovation that win their hearts and wallets," said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. "However, there are far too many businesses that maintain a 'best guess' and 'fingers-crossed' mentality that risks precious development resources, creates suboptimal user experiences, and jeopardizes hard-fought, expensive user acquisition efforts. We've now made it even easier and free for businesses to adopt feature release management and start reaping the rewards that optimization unlocks."

In addition to feature release management, the Enterprise version of Apptimize offers unlimited multivariate testing. Marketers can launch experiments in minutes through its Visual Editor without coding or app updates, while developers can leverage programmatic testing for more complex experimentation with one-time configuration of dynamic variables that can be changed instantly to add new variants. These testing capabilities allow for the highest ROI when launching new features.

About Apptimize

Apptimize, an Airship company, is the most used multivariate testing and feature release management solution for mobile apps, also covering websites and OTT. Hundreds of leading global brands have gained advantage over competitors by creating amazing mobile experiences with Apptimize.

Now, together with Airship, marketers and product owners can now unify digital engagement and digital experimentation to optimize the entire customer journey end-to-end from driving more testing participation to creating consistent and optimized experiences as customers move across messaging channels and digital properties.

Learn more about Apptimize by visiting its website, reading its blog or following it on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Airship

Marketing and digital experience teams at thousands of the world's most admired companies rely on Airship's Customer Engagement Platform to create deeper connections with customers by delivering incredibly relevant, coordinated messages across channels.

Founded in 2009 as a pioneer in push notifications, Airship now gives brands the user-level data, engagement channels, AI orchestration and services they need to deliver push notifications, emails, SMS, in-app messages, mobile wallet cards and more to exactly the right person in exactly the right moment building trust, boosting engagement, driving action and growing value.

Learn more about our Customer Engagement Platform, read our blog or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005238/en/

Contacts:

Danielle Stickler

Mission North for Airship

+1 415-749-9124

airship@missionnorth.com

Corey Gault

Airship

+1 503-206-9164

corey@airship.com