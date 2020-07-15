Insights on key focus areas and trends impacting the future of supply chains in the IT sector

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its recent article that sheds light on how supply chain analytics can transform end-to-end IT supply chain operations

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005317/en/

FUTURE OF IT SUPPLY CHAINS (Graphic: Business Wire)

Building IT supply chain management models that are purely based on past demand, supply, and business cycles, could prevent you from making the most of your analytical investments. Request a FREE proposal for expert guidance and customized insights.

Given the dynamism in the information technology sector, focusing on a single supply chain function will not help drive value and the benefits that you're looking for. Maximizing supply chain performance will require businesses to connect demand-supply forecasting insights with advanced pricing models and distribution tools. This, however, is easier said than done owing to the complexities in the IT supply chains. But with expert guidance and systematic approach businesses can transform end-to-end supply chain processes and deep-dive into new improvement opportunities such as demand and capacity planning, inventory optimization, warehouse management, and logistics optimization.

Key highlights-

Insights on key focus areas and challenges in the IT supply chain

How Quantzig can help tackle supply chain complexities in the current business setting

Get in touch with our supply chain analytics experts to learn how we can help you mitigate supply chain risks with minimal effort and investment.

"An acute shortage of raw materials and finished goods have made it crucial for IT and telecom companies to revamp their supply chain processes and look for alternatives to ensure business continuity," says a supply chain expert at Quantzig

Case in point: How Quantzig's Supply Chain Analytics Solutions Helped an Original Equipment Manufacturer Tackle Supply Chain Disruptions

With the impact of the crisis being widespread, reports of manufacturing slowdown and increasing customer expectations are now doing the rounds across industries. As such, the manufacturing challenges facing original equipment manufacturers have increased two-fold post the crisis. Struggling to grow and sustain operations amid such disruptions, a leading Ireland based original equipment manufacturer approached Quantzig looking to leverage its expertise in supply chain demand planning. With help and support from our experts, the client wanted to devise new supply chain demand planning strategies and adapt to changes in the market.

Quantzig's supply chain analytics solutions helped them address their challenges and drive maximum value within a short span. The benefits included-

Improvements in forecast accuracy and sales

Balanced production levels across all manufacturing hubs

Improved supply chain efficiency

Request for more information and personalized recommendations from our experts: https://bit.ly/38XHu4p

Based on our past experiences of executing analytics projects for IT companies, we understand the unique challenges and factors impacting the IT supply chain. To help our clients navigate such challenges, we have built custom supply chain analytics solutions like supplier score carding and supply chain visibility solutions to improve supply-side planning and procurement logistics efficiencies by providing complete supplier visibility across regions, cities, ports, and warehouses. Book a FREE Demo to gain limited-period complimentary access to our proprietary supply chain analytics platforms.

Additional Resources:

1. Managing Insurance Risks: Quantzig's Perspective on Insurance Risk Management

2. Digital Analytics in Insurance: How Digitalization Process Automation Will Transform the Insurance Sector

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005317/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us