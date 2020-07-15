Request a FREE Demo for Comprehensive Solution Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the launch of its comprehensive portfolio of industrial and manufacturing analytics solutions

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005403/en/

Quantzig's comprehensive suite of manufacturing data analytics solutions provide an edge by empowering businesses with-

A roadmap to automate workflows and enhance manufacturing efficiency

Innovative end-to-end solutions that offer comprehensive insights to drive growth

Insights on improving end-to-end processes by embedding analytics into the decision-making processes

Advanced methodologies that leverage statistical approaches and platforms to drive decision making

Driving productivity by enhancing business efficiency has been the crux of every industrial revolution. Our analytics solutions are designed to help you do so by combining the power of manufacturing data analytics with advanced technology to streamline business processes. Request a FREE brochure of our solutions to learn more about the role of big data analytics in manufacturing industry.

To thrive and succeed in today's complex environment, businesses must transition from traditional approaches to newer data-backed techniques irrespective of the industry in which they operate. In an attempt to do so, leading manufacturing companies are now looking at leveraging advanced analytics in manufacturing to address issues around organizational design and process excellence. At Quantzig, we understand the challenges faced by businesses in driving improvements in these areas, and to help tackle them, we've developed a comprehensive suite of industrial and manufacturing analytics solutions by combining the right tools and techniques to address the unique business needs and focus on critical business activities.

Connect with our experts to gain limited-time complimentary access to our proprietary analytics platform

According to a manufacturing analytics expert at Quantzig, "Manufacturing companies that leverage data and act on data-driven insights to optimize manufacturing operations and efficiency often succeed in driving better business outcomes."

Quantzig's industrial and manufacturing analytics solutions portfolio include:

1: Manufacturing Operations Management

Leveraging the power of machine learning and NLP, Quantzig's manufacturing operations management solutions connect machines, data, and people for an unprecedented level of information visibility and manufacturing insight.

2: Demand Planning Forecasting

We help businesses leverage strategic demand planning and strategy development capabilities to understand and capitalize on the most relevant opportunities created by new technologies such as AI, blockchain, virtual reality, and IoT.

3: Service Management Analytics

Quantzig's analytics-driven field service management analytics solutions empower next-gen global enterprises to succeed in their digital transformation initiatives by driving customer experiences across channels.

Partnering with us provides you the access to advanced analytics solutions and platforms that can help you drive profitability across segments. Request a FREE proposal to learn more about manufacturing analytics and its business benefits.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005403/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us