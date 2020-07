The court responsible for appointing an administrator to restructure the debt-laden Chinese business has rolled all six units into one administration, according to an SEC filing made today.The Chinese court charged with appointing an administrator to restructure solar manfacturer Yingli has decided to package the six Yingli companies concerned into one administration, according to a document filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today. Yingli Energy (China) Co. Ltd; Baoding Tianwei Yingli New Energy Resources Co. Ltd; and Yingli China subsidiaries Hainan Yingli New Energy ...

