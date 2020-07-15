In 2020 Q2 volume of loans issued amounted to EUR 4.04M and, compared to 2019 Q2 fell by 11%. Payment initiation service (PIS) continued to grow. In 2020 Q2, the company performed over 1.41 M transactions, compared to 808 K transactions in 2019 Q2. Transaction volume increased by 74%. You can find more information in the attached report. Aiva Remeikiene Head of Administration Email: aiva@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=783832