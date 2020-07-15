Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH) Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 15-Jul-2020 / 15:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM* *1.* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated* a) Name1 Christian Windfuhr *2.* *Reason for the notification* a) Position / status2 CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment to disclosure sent amendment3 on 13 July 2020 due to a typo unter item 4c Price(s), which has now been corrected. *3.* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name4 Grand City Properties SA b) LEI5 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18 *4.* *Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted* a) Description of Shares the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Identification LU0775917882 code7 b) Nature of the Allocation of 2.000 (twothousand) shares transaction8 after excercising the right to take a script dividend instead of cash dividend. c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s)9 17.53 EUR 35,060 EUR d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 35,060 EUR 17,53 per share e) Date of the 10/07/2020 transaction12 f) Place of the n.a. transaction13 *Date and signature* ISIN: LU0775917882, XS1130507053, XS1191320297, XS1220083551, XS1491364953, XS1373990834, XS1654229373, XS1811181566, XS1706939904, XS1763144604, XS1781401085, CH0401956872 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 75986 EQS News ID: 1094619 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2020 09:50 ET (13:50 GMT)