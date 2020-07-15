Canned Food & Beverage Packaging Manufacturers Spearhead Revenue Generation in BPA Free Cans Market, Finds TMR

Cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors eye strong revenue streams on back of spiraling worldwide consumer awareness of adverse health effects of BPA

Safe coating solutions for various end-use industries attract consumer confidence, propelling the revenue generation; Valuation to climb by 1.3x during 2020 - 2026

ALBANY, New York, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-BPA packaging players have gained revenue potential on the back of growing body of studies that reiterate the adverse health effects of BPA in food and beverages packaging. This has stirred wide-scale shift of end-use industries toward non-BPA packaging, such as in pharmaceutical and cosmetics. As a result, a number of alternative packaging materials such as aluminum and steel are rapidly seeing consumer acceptance in BPA free cans market.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research affirm that demand for BPA free cans in packaging food and beverages gathers momentum due to consumer awareness about adverse health effects of BPA. The BPA free cans market is projected to clock CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2026.

Key Findings of Market Report

Of the various capacities BPA free cans come in, 250-500 ml cans segment led the global BPA free cans market with approximately 66.6% share in the BPA free cans market

Of the various material types, steel cans have seen high acceptance; their popularity reinforced by numerous performance characteristics steel has

Of the various product types, 2-piece type of BPA free cans segment is expected to lead the market; benefits in transit drive the prospective demand

Of the various end-use industries, food industry is projected to account for a major share of four-fifth by the end of 2026; rise in use of BPA free cans in plethora of fresh fruits and vegetable boost market

Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on international trade to temporarily hampers demand; however, demand in pharmaceutical sector to sustain growth momentum during forecast period

BPA Free Cans Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

BPA-free cans have gained high consumer acceptance over the past few years on the back of their mounting concern of the adverse health effects of BPA leaching into food and beverages they consume. A growing spate of studies funded in the recent few years has also raised skepticisms of the health impacts of BPA among consumers.

In recent years, several businesses in food and beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care sectors have climbed onto the bandwagon of BPA free coatings, generating string impetus for the growth of BPA free cans market.

Alternative packaging and coatings solutions in convenience food packaging is a huge driver for opportunities in the BPA free cans market. Rising consumption of ready-to-eat food in developing and developed worlds has offered a large revenue scope to BPA-free cans manufacturers.

Regulatory bodies such as in the U.S. have also raised concerns of BPA containing packaging in food contact application, thereby boosting prospects of BPA free cans market.

Key Impediments for BPA Free Cans Market Stakeholders

The COVID-19 pandemic lockdown has been a huge snag on the production as well as consumption of canned products. This has also restrained the expansion of the BPA free cans market. Cross-border trade restrictions of cosmetics and personal care products in recent months has put a debilitating effect on the supply chain. This has slowed down the momentum of the BPA free cans market.

On the other hand, the rise in use of BPA in pharmaceutical packaging adds a significant momentum to the market.

BPA Free Cans Market: Competition Landscape

The BPA free cans market has been characterized by a consolidated landscape, since globally prominent players hold most shares. Also, there is a high barrier to entry, restricting new players to make foray into the BPA free cans market. All this has also shaped the recent competitive landscape in the BPA free cans market.

Some of the well-entrenched players in the BPA free cans market are DuPont de Nemours, Inc., HUBER Packaging Group GmbH, CPMC Holdings Limited, Toyo Seikan Co. Ltd., Silgan Containers LLC, Ardagh Group S.A., and The Valspar Corporation.

The BPA Free Cans Market can be segmented as follows:

Capacity

Less than 250 ml

250-500 ml

500-1,000 ml

Above 1,000 ml

Product Type

2-Piece

3-Piece

Monobloc

Material Type

Plastic

Aluminum

Steel

Application

Food

Fresh Fruits & Vegetables



Meat & Seafood



Pet Food



Dairy Products



Tea & Coffee



Sauces, Dressings, Condiments & Soups



Ready-to-eat Food



Others



Beverages

Non-alcoholic Beverages



Carbonated Beverages





Milk





Juices





Others



Alcoholic Beverages



Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Homecare

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

