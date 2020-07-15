Marc Jacobs International and Marc Jacobs Fragrances, a division of Coty Inc. [NYSE: Coty], today revealed the launch of the brand's latest women's fragrance, Perfect Marc Jacobs. An expression of optimism and originality, Perfect Marc Jacobs is a playful and unexpected new scent, inspired by Marc Jacobs' personal mantra: "I am perfect as I am," and is brought to life through a global advertising campaign that was created with an inclusive cast of 42 individuals, partly scouted through an open social media casting call.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005555/en/

Perfect Marc Jacobs Campaign Featuring Lila Moss, shot by Juergen Teller

"I tattooed 'perfect' on my wrist to remind me that, when I'm looking at myself and wishing I could be stronger in this way or better at that thing, I can just say no, I'm exactly how I need to be right now," says Marc Jacobs. "My new fragrance, Perfect, was inspired by my belief that we are all perfect as we are, which is expressed in the campaign through each of our amazing cast members."

The Perfect Marc Jacobs campaign is a colorful collage of portraits and vignettes, with cast members proclaiming, "I am perfect as I am." Shot by world-renowned fashion photographer Juergen Teller, with creative direction by Katie Grand, the campaign features models Lila Moss, daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, Alek Wek, Akon Changkou, Mei Kawajiri, twins Margo and Madelyn Whitley, and talent hand-picked through the open social media casting call, including Isold Halldoruttir and Nathali Turner, among many others. To honor the Perfect values of self-expression, the cast was invited to select and style their own wardrobe using a mix of Marc Jacobs collection pieces and curated vintage finds.

"It was an incredible experience shooting the Perfect Marc Jacobs campaign alongside the full cast," says Lila Moss. "I absolutely adore the fragrance and the bottle, and I'm so honored and excited to be a part of a campaign with such an important message of self-love and self-acceptance."

Modern, bright, and feminine, Perfect Marc Jacobs is a comforting floral scent with an addictive quality. Created by perfumer Domitille Michalon-Bertier of IFF, the juice is an unconventional yet harmonious clash of fresh floral and calming smooth accords. The fragrance opens with juicy notes of rhubarb and bright daffodil that reveal a comforting heart of almond milk. At the base, cedarwood and cashmeran impart a soft dry down for a cocooning finish.

In true Marc Jacobs fashion, the Perfect Marc Jacobs bottle is crafted with an eye-catching blend of elegant and unexpected elements. At the top, a crystal-cut cap is crowned with an eclectic and multicolored collection of mis-matched charms. Each charm was selected by Marc himself and injects a touch of his irreverent style into the design. The weighted glass base is inspired by the grace and style of a classic parfum, with domed shoulders and a gilded collar. Inside, a blush pink juice highlights the artful edges of the bottle. Complementary to the bottle, the outer packaging is an ode to vintage fragrance boxes. Outfitted in a delicate blush pink matte hue, the carton features an original pastel-colored illustration of the Perfect bottle from New York based artist, Jacky Blue.

Simona Cattaneo, President, Coty Luxury Brands, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Marc Jacobs to bring his unique, creative vision, and inspiring message of self-love and authenticity to life with the launch of Perfect Marc Jacobs. Like the campaign, this new, unconventional fragrance finds beauty in its diversity and inclusivity, which we believe will resonate on a global scale to become a new icon within the portfolio."

About Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs is a global brand that produces womenswear, accessories, kidswear, jewelry, watches, and fragrances. Started in 1986, Jacobs is one of the most celebrated American designers to date. Marc Jacobs International is committed to giving back to the communities where they have stores and beyond. They have been involved with hundreds of charities worldwide and the ongoing support of many of these charitable projects-as well as new collaborations-continues to be a top priority.

About COTY Inc.

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, hair color and styling, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional hair color styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

Editorial Credit: Perfect Marc Jacobs

Image Credit: © 2020 Juergen Teller

Social Media: PerfectAsIAm MJPerfect, marcjacobsfragrances.com, facebook.com/marcjacobsfragrances, instagram.com/marcjacobsfragrances

TVC: https://youtu.be/CnOK1WTKLJY

Link to Purchase: https://www.marcjacobs.com/perfect-marc-jacobs.html

Available to buy at Macys.com starting July 30, 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005555/en/

Contacts:

Marc Jacobs Inc.

Michael Ariano

Global Director Public Relations

646 880 2265

m.ariano@marcjacobs.com

Coty Inc.

Ariel Dunne

Senior Director Global Public Relations

212 389 3653

ariel_dunne@cotyinc.com