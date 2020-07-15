Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, will publish its financial results for the first half of 2020 on July, 29, 2020 after market close. On this occasion, the company will hold an audio webcast conference on July 29 at 6 p.m. CET (Paris).

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible using the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/verimatrix/20200729_1/. The slide presentation will be available online prior to the conference call on the homepage of Verimatrix's investor website www.verimatrix-finance.com.

The instructions for connecting the call with also be available on the homepage of the Verimatrix investors website.

The call will also be accessible by dial-in on one of the following numbers: France +33 (0) 1 7099 4740; UK +44 (0) 20 3003 2666; USA +1 212 999 6659; Password: Verimatrix

The replay of the event will be available using the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/verimatrix/20200729_1/ or directly from the Verimatrix website www.verimatrix-finance.com.

