Christophe Rabatel, Executive Director for Carrefour Poland, has been appointed Executive Director for Italy and member of the Group's Executive Committee, effective as of 1st September 2020. He will report to Carrefour's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Christophe Rabatel will be taking over from Gérard Lavinay who has decided to retire. Christophe Rabatel's responsibilities will include carrying on with the implementation of Carrefour Italy's transformation and ensuring its recovery on a particularly competitive market. Over the last two years, these initiatives have involved expanding the Group's growth formats Carrefour Market and Carrefour Express -, overhauling the hypermarket model, developing e-commerce and restructuring the head office.

Tareck Ouaïbi, who is currently Director of operations for Carrefour Poland, has been appointed interim Executive Director for Carrefour Poland, reporting to the Executive Director for Northern Europe.

Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Carrefour Group, said: "I would like to wish Christophe Rabatel every success in his new role. He has done excellent work in Poland and I have complete confidence in his ability to oversee Carrefour Italy's continued recovery. I would like to thank Gérard Lavinay for his outstanding work with the Group over more than 40 years. The various positions that he has held right up to the very highest perfectly illustrate how strong talent can rise up through the ranks at Carrefour. Over the past three years, he has played a key role in our transformation and has provided me with invaluable support".

Christophe Rabatel joined the Carrefour group in 2004. He has occupied a number of financial positions across Europe, was appointed CFO and Administrator of Carrefour Turkey, followed by Director of Finance, Expansion Organisation for Carrefour Market in France. He then took on a number of operational responsibilities with Carrefour Proximité in France first as Regional Director, before being appointed Executive Director for Carrefour Proximité in March 2015. He has been Executive Director of Carrefour Poland since July 2018.

Christophe Rabatel is a graduate of the ICN Business School in Nancy and holds an MBA from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

