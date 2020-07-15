Top 16 Simulation Software Providers in 2020 - by 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Simulation Software helps in creating digital models of existing systems, which enable professionals to understand the dynamics, determine the accuracy, and efficiency of systems or predict the future behaviour of these systems. Simulation Software can provide alternative designs, plans, or policies that may otherwise be expensive, time-consuming, or unreasonable. Mining, manufacturing, retail, supply chain management, logistics, and several other industries can deploy this software to gather insights.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best Simulation Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has Wolfram Mathematica, ANSYS, and MATLAB sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in Simulation Software Market. 360Quadrants also lists the 16 best companies in the Simulation Software space.

Categorization of Simulation Software Vendors on 360Quadrants

100+ companies offering top Simulation Software services were evaluated, of which, 16 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Emerging Leaders and Dynamic Differentiators.

Visionary Leaders:

Wolfram Mathematica, ANSYS, and MATLAB have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy. These have the best Simulation Software and associated services. They have been marking their presence in the Simulation Software market by offering highly customized and easily deployable software for their commercial clients, coupled with their robust business strategy to achieve continued growth in the market.

Innovators:

Arena, COMSOL Multiphysics, and WITNESS have been identified as innovators. These companies have an innovative portfolio of the best Simulation Software. These vendors have been providing server rack offerings as per their customer demands. Innovators have been at the forefront in deploying their solutions for niche and custom requests by their clients, requiring the processing of high-performance workloads.

Emerging Leaders:

GENESYS, Solid Edge, and CHARGE have been identified as the emerging. They are specialized in offering niche and tailor-made solutions and services to the clients. A majority of the emerging vendors have been undertaking multiple acquisitions and boosting their sales capabilities in various regions to offer their integrated services to a wide range of clients.

Dynamic differentiators:

EMS, FORGE, GASP, Mapp, Mimic, Prospect, and SLM and have been recognized as dynamic differentiators. They have a strong portfolio of simulation solutions and have a widespread network of channel partners and resellers to upsurge the deployment of their services across a number of vertical markets. These companies have been steadily making positive revenue growth in the Simulation Software, and their market position is improved by organic and inorganic strategies undertaken by them over the period.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Simulation Software comparison between vendors.

360Quadrants conducts in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyses the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

360quadrants company evaluation Methodology

Top Companies in Simulation Software Market will be rated using the following methodology -

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors). A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders-industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts-based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage, or sector footprint. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Simulation Software Market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below: Buyers Industry Experts 360Quadrants Analysts Vendors (Competitors) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

