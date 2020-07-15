Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove observation status for Grigeo AB (GRG1L, ISIN code: LT0000102030). The Independent Auditor's opinion regarding the possible consequences for Grigeo Group of companies due to AB Grigeo Klaipeda incident is provided in the audited Annual Report for 2019 published by AB Grigeo. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.