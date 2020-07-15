The Xerox AltaLink C8100/B8100 Series with ConnectKey Apps and Automation speeds digital transformation and supports workers in and out of the office

Xerox announced its new Xerox AltaLink C8100 and Xerox AltaLink B8100 Series multi-function printers (MFPs), that can better support today's flexible work environment and help companies speed their digital transformation with access to the ConnectKey ecosystem of apps.

In addition to its printing capabilities, the AltaLink 8100 series helps speed workplace digitization with ultra-fast scanning of up to 270 images per minute and Optical Character Recognition that allows clients to extract more value from information. Combined with ConnectKey apps, including connections to the most popular cloud solutions, these printers can support a key area of focus for businesses as they shift from physical to digital enterprises. According to a recent global Future of Work Survey by Xerox, 34% of businesses are expediting digital transformation plans as a result of COVID-19.

"ConnectKey technology transforms the AltaLink C8100/B8100 into the digital workplace assistant that modern businesses need to speed their digital transformations," says Tracey Koziol, senior vice president of Global Offerings, Xerox. "The tablet-like user interface allows for easy, familiar interaction or the user can choose to print from their mobile devices. These workplace assistants bridge the physical and digital world with innovative apps like converting the most challenging hand-writing into editable text documents, auto-redacting documents for private information and even creating audio files from text."

According to Quorcirca, aSmart MFP is a key enabler for digital transformation, providing access to services and systems beyond digitization and into more complex business process and workflow automation.1

"The most mature smart MFP platform is Xerox ConnectKey," says Louella Fernandes, director, Quocirca. "Xerox ConnectKey-enabled MFPs support a range of cloud and mobile digital workflows, boosted by a broad ecosystem of Xerox and third party-developed apps. The Xerox App Gallery continues to only grow stronger with more apps and widening developer support."

Additionally, a more flexible workforce brings with it heightened security concerns. Xerox partners with leading cyber security experts such as McAfee and Cisco to give AltaLink comprehensive built-in security that protect both device and network. Integration with industry leading security solutions like Security Information and Event Management solutions from McAfee, LogRhythm and Splunk simplifies reporting and management of security events.

For the past two years Keypoint BLI has named Xerox Workplace Suite and ConnectKey Apps the Document Imaging Software Line of the Year Award and Outstanding Job Management Mobile Print Solution.

The AltaLink C8100/B8100 are available immediately in the Americas and the AltaLink B8100 is available now in EMEA. The C8100 will be available in EMEA in September 2020.

Quocirca Predicts: 5 trendsfor print industry players to capitalize on in 2020

