Mittwoch, 15.07.2020
Heute im Fokus der Anleger: Halo Labs - Explodierende Absatzzahlen
WKN: A0MKJF ISIN: US86800U1043 
Frankfurt
15.07.20
15:57 Uhr
24,170 Euro
+0,780
+3,33 %
15.07.2020
Media Alert: Supermicro Announces First Storage Summit

Supermicro CEO, Nutanix CEO, and Intel SVP Highlight the Latest Storage System Innovations and Storage Solutions for Dynamic Markets including Enterprise, Data Centers, and Cloud

SAN JOSE, California, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 28, 2020, Supermicro will present its first online Storage Summit bringing together key representatives from Supermicro and its partners to present the latest developments in storage technology for enterprises, data centers, and multi-cloud infrastructure. Confirmed presenters include Charles Liang, Supermicro CEO and Founder; Dheeraj Pandey, Nutanix Founder, CEO & Chairman; and, Rob Crooke, Senior Vice President, and General Manager, Intel NSG.

What: Supermicro First Storage Summit

Where: This is a digital-only event - it will include presentations and in-depth breakout sessions with live Q&A

When:

  • North America/EMEA - July 28, 20209:00 a.m. PDT
  • Asia-Pacific - July 29, 2020 - 9:00 a.m. GMT+8

All sessions and information will remain live for a year.

Who: Executives from Supermicro, Nutanix, and Intel.

Session highlights include:

  • Keynote session (Supermicro, Nutanix, and Intel)
  • Technology breakout sessions:
    • NVMe for High-Performance AI and HPC
    • High-Capacity Storage and Expansion
    • Enabling Technologies for HCI
    • Scale-Out Storage Solutions for Cloud Applications

Please click here for more information and to register.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

© 2020 PR Newswire
