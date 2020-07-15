Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.07.2020
Stehen 1,1 Milliarden Raucher vor einer Revolution? Wie ein einziges Unternehmen die Welt verändern könnte!
WKN: 884296 ISIN: US63633D1046 
National Health Investors: NHI Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. NHI plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Monday, August 10, 2020, and will host a conference call on the following day, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (800) 761-0069, with the confirmation number 21966134.

The live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at www.nhireit.com and at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/633/35812 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. The online replay will be available shortly after the call and remain available for one year.

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

Contact:

Dana Hambly
Director, Investor Relations
Phone: (615) 890-9100

SOURCE: National Health Investors



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/597572/NHI-Announces-Second-Quarter-2020-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call-Date

