TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 15 July 2020, as noted below, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.
The notification below has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
ANNEX
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Catherine MacGregor
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Officer President Technip Energies
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
TechnipFMC plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier Code
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of restricted
stock units
c)
Currency
USD
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: 7.86
Volume: 20,383
e)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
N/A (single transaction)
f)
Date of the transaction
15 July 2020
g)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
