WKN: A1W6XZ ISIN: US90184L1026 Ticker-Symbol: TWR 
Tradegate
15.07.20
21:57 Uhr
31,250 Euro
+1,040
+3,44 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TWITTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWITTER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,38030,68515.07.
31,17531,36015.07.
TRON Founder Posts $1M Bounty to Identify Crypto Twitter Account Hackers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / TRON has announced that it is investigating the cause of a hack that saw multiple crypto Twitter accounts taken over including the main TRON Foundation account and that of TRON founder Justin Sun. The accounts of Gemini, Binance, KuCoin, Coinbase, Charlie Lee, @Bitcoin, Bitfinex, Ripple, Cash App, Ripple, and CoinDesk were also targeted in the July 15 attack, which promoted a scam bitcoin giveaway.

To incentivize the community to identify the source of the attack, Justin Sun has pledged a $1 million bounty. BitTorrent posted a tweet stating that CEO Sun "will personally pay those who successfully track down, and provide evidence for bringing to justice, the hackers/people behind this hack affecting our community."

In a statement to Cointelegraph, Sun said: "We are working closely with Twitter to resolve this issue immediately and return our accounts to normal. We are always vigilant in the handling our accounts; operating safely and responsibly -- taking the security of our accounts to the highest standards possible. This only further illuminates the urgent need for our society to adopt decentralized, trustless software and services."

Several of the accounts that were targeted in the attack remain suspended as Twitter and the crypto community investigates the incident. Despite having stringent security measures in place, including 2FA, hackers were able to bypass safeguards to post tweets advocating a fake bitcoin giveaway and false partnership announcements.

Justin Sun's pledge of $1 million will be awarded to the person or persons responsible for tracking down the hackers and supplying information leading to their arrest.

About TRON

TRON is a high throughput blockchain network that can support 2,000 TPS and which hosts a vibrant dApp ecosystem. TRON's delegated proof-of-stake consensus model ensures network security while increasing decentralization. Founded by entrepreneur Justin Sun in 2017, TRON's development is overseen by the TRON Foundation.

Company: TRON Poloniex
Company Contact: Ryan Dennis
Email: press@tron.network

SOURCE: TRON



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/597656/TRON-Founder-Posts-1M-Bounty-to-Identify-Crypto-Twitter-Account-Hackers

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.