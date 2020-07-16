Total passenger traffic down 96.9% driven by declines in all countries of operations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions worldwide

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 96.9% decline year-over-year passenger traffic in June 2020.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights Statistics Jun'20 Jun'19(1) % Var. YTD'20(1)(2) YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 126 3,658 -96.5% 10,143 22,704 -55.3% International Passengers (thousands) 55 2,355 -97.6% 5,467 13,747 -60.2% Transit Passengers (thousands) 24 610 -96.1% 1,946 4,125 -52.8% Total Passengers (thousands) 206 6,623 -96.9% 17,556 40,577 -56.7% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 15.2 32.8 -53.6% 128.8 209.5 -38.5% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 12.6 67.9 -81.5% 207.1 419.6 -50.6%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, for 2019 as well as January 2020 were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December 2019, as well as 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Moreover, starting November 2019 the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in June 2020 dropped 96.9% YoY, primarily reflecting the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on air travel. Although some countries relaxed government-imposed travel restrictions during June, allowing to restart commercial operations, passenger demand remains low. International traffic declined by 97.6% YoY, while domestic traffic dropped 96.5% YoY.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic decreased 99.2% YoY, as a result of prolonged measures implemented mid-March by the Government restricting both international and domestic flights to contain the breakout. International passenger traffic declined 98.6%, keeping minimum levels due to repatriation flights, while domestic passenger traffic dropped 99.6% YoY.

In Italy, passenger traffic declined 97.5% YoY, with traffic at Florence airport down 96.1% YoY while passenger traffic at Pisa Airport was down 98.3% YoY. However, both Florence and Pisa airports restarted commercial operations the first week of June, and are currently operating domestic and international flights by Air France, KLM, Ryanair and Vueling, among others.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic dropped 91.3% YoY, reflecting a decrease of 88.1% in domestic passenger traffic together with no international traffic. This, however, signaled an improvement from the 95.2% drop in May.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic declined 94.9% YoY. Commercial flights restarted in June with the opening of international routes to the US by American Airlines, Jet Blue and low-cost carrier Spirit, and domestic routes to Quito by LATAM and Avianca.

Passenger traffic declined 98.1% YoY in Uruguay and 94.9% in Armenia, where restrictions banning the entrance of foreigner or non-residents remained in force in June.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume decreased53.6% on June 2020, mainly due to declines of 44.5% in Argentina, 87.2% in Brazil and 73.8% in Ecuador. Italy, by contrast, had an increase of 7.2% YoY.

Aircraft movements declined 81.5% YoY in June 2020, mainly attributed to declines of 84.9% in Argentina, 74.4% in Brazil, 84.9% in Italy and 68.8% in Ecuador. Aircraft movements also declined 81.2% in Uruguay, 84.2% in Armenia and 87.9% in Peru.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Jun'20 (2) Jun'19 (1)(2) % Var. YTD'20(2) YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina 25 3,312 -99.2% 8,980 21,221 -57.7% Italy 21 839 -97.5% 1,026 3,779 -72.9% Brazil 120 1,380 -91.3% 4,610 9,254 -50.2% Uruguay 3 158 -98.1% 534 1,142 -53.2% Ecuador 20 361 -94.4% 1,015 2,231 -54.5% Armenia 14 282 -94.9% 582 1,321 -55.9% Peru 2 292 -99.4% 809 1,631 -50.4% TOTAL 206 6,623 -96.9% 17,556 40,577 -56.7%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 9,453 17,020 -44.5% 71,688 110,842 -35.3% Italy 1,118 1,042 7.2% 6,307 6,508 -3.1% Brazil 973 7,605 -87.2% 18,872 47,380 -60.2% Uruguay 1,809 1,976 -8.5% 14,400 12,943 11.3% Ecuador 857 3,275 -73.8% 9,735 21,150 -54.0% Armenia 990 1,540 -35.7% 6,629 8,294 -20.1% Peru 33 376 -91.2% 1,184 2,362 -49.9% TOTAL 15,233 32,834 -53.6% 128,815 209,479 -38.5% Aircraft Movements Argentina 5,191 34,291 -84.9% 105,801 221,927 -52.3% Italy 1,218 8,080 -84.9% 13,103 36,596 -64.2% Brazil 3,052 11,945 -74.4% 44,003 78,375 -43.9% Uruguay 364 1,937 -81.2% 8,717 15,851 -45.0% Ecuador 2,043 6,544 -68.8% 21,571 40,940 -47.3% Armenia 372 2,361 -84.2% 6,365 11,375 -44.0% Peru 328 2,708 -87.9% 7,533 14,535 -48.2% TOTAL 12,568 67,866 -81.5% 207,093 419,599 -50.6%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

