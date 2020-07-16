Total passenger traffic down 96.9% driven by declines in all countries of operations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions worldwide
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 96.9% decline year-over-year passenger traffic in June 2020.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights
Statistics
Jun'20
Jun'19(1)
% Var.
YTD'20(1)(2)
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
126
3,658
-96.5%
10,143
22,704
-55.3%
International Passengers (thousands)
55
2,355
-97.6%
5,467
13,747
-60.2%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
24
610
-96.1%
1,946
4,125
-52.8%
Total Passengers (thousands)
206
6,623
-96.9%
17,556
40,577
-56.7%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
15.2
32.8
-53.6%
128.8
209.5
-38.5%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
12.6
67.9
-81.5%
207.1
419.6
-50.6%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, for 2019 as well as January 2020 were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December 2019, as well as 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Moreover, starting November 2019 the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in June 2020 dropped 96.9% YoY, primarily reflecting the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on air travel. Although some countries relaxed government-imposed travel restrictions during June, allowing to restart commercial operations, passenger demand remains low. International traffic declined by 97.6% YoY, while domestic traffic dropped 96.5% YoY.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic decreased 99.2% YoY, as a result of prolonged measures implemented mid-March by the Government restricting both international and domestic flights to contain the breakout. International passenger traffic declined 98.6%, keeping minimum levels due to repatriation flights, while domestic passenger traffic dropped 99.6% YoY.
In Italy, passenger traffic declined 97.5% YoY, with traffic at Florence airport down 96.1% YoY while passenger traffic at Pisa Airport was down 98.3% YoY. However, both Florence and Pisa airports restarted commercial operations the first week of June, and are currently operating domestic and international flights by Air France, KLM, Ryanair and Vueling, among others.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic dropped 91.3% YoY, reflecting a decrease of 88.1% in domestic passenger traffic together with no international traffic. This, however, signaled an improvement from the 95.2% drop in May.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic declined 94.9% YoY. Commercial flights restarted in June with the opening of international routes to the US by American Airlines, Jet Blue and low-cost carrier Spirit, and domestic routes to Quito by LATAM and Avianca.
Passenger traffic declined 98.1% YoY in Uruguay and 94.9% in Armenia, where restrictions banning the entrance of foreigner or non-residents remained in force in June.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume decreased53.6% on June 2020, mainly due to declines of 44.5% in Argentina, 87.2% in Brazil and 73.8% in Ecuador. Italy, by contrast, had an increase of 7.2% YoY.
Aircraft movements declined 81.5% YoY in June 2020, mainly attributed to declines of 84.9% in Argentina, 74.4% in Brazil, 84.9% in Italy and 68.8% in Ecuador. Aircraft movements also declined 81.2% in Uruguay, 84.2% in Armenia and 87.9% in Peru.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Jun'20 (2)
Jun'19 (1)(2)
% Var.
YTD'20(2)
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina
25
3,312
-99.2%
8,980
21,221
-57.7%
Italy
21
839
-97.5%
1,026
3,779
-72.9%
Brazil
120
1,380
-91.3%
4,610
9,254
-50.2%
Uruguay
3
158
-98.1%
534
1,142
-53.2%
Ecuador
20
361
-94.4%
1,015
2,231
-54.5%
Armenia
14
282
-94.9%
582
1,321
-55.9%
Peru
2
292
-99.4%
809
1,631
-50.4%
TOTAL
206
6,623
-96.9%
17,556
40,577
-56.7%
|(1)
See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
9,453
17,020
-44.5%
71,688
110,842
-35.3%
Italy
1,118
1,042
7.2%
6,307
6,508
-3.1%
Brazil
973
7,605
-87.2%
18,872
47,380
-60.2%
Uruguay
1,809
1,976
-8.5%
14,400
12,943
11.3%
Ecuador
857
3,275
-73.8%
9,735
21,150
-54.0%
Armenia
990
1,540
-35.7%
6,629
8,294
-20.1%
Peru
33
376
-91.2%
1,184
2,362
-49.9%
TOTAL
15,233
32,834
-53.6%
128,815
209,479
-38.5%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
5,191
34,291
-84.9%
105,801
221,927
-52.3%
Italy
1,218
8,080
-84.9%
13,103
36,596
-64.2%
Brazil
3,052
11,945
-74.4%
44,003
78,375
-43.9%
Uruguay
364
1,937
-81.2%
8,717
15,851
-45.0%
Ecuador
2,043
6,544
-68.8%
21,571
40,940
-47.3%
Armenia
372
2,361
-84.2%
6,365
11,375
-44.0%
Peru
328
2,708
-87.9%
7,533
14,535
-48.2%
TOTAL
12,568
67,866
-81.5%
207,093
419,599
-50.6%
