Topcon Healthcare, a leading provider of medical devices and software solutions for the global eye care community, announced today that it has acquired the Henson line of perimetry products, including the Henson 9000 and 7000, from Elektron Eye Technology (EET) of Cambridge, UK.

The acquisitions include the transfer of a number of EET staff to Topcon's team. Manufacturing will continue in the UK as it has throughout the years past.

The Henson line of perimetry products are well regarded in the eye care industry for their accuracy, speed and ease of use. The Henson 9000 is the ideal perimeter for the early detection of glaucoma and the ongoing monitoring of established loss, while the Henson 7000 is an affordable, lightweight, mobile perimeter designed to perform suprathreshold glaucoma screening in the central field.

Mr. John Trefethen, Global VP of Marketing Product Design for Topcon Healthcare commented, "The acquisition of the Henson range of products will provide us with the opportunity to strategically develop this area of the company's product portfolio. With Topcon's growing emphasis on screening and early disease detection, the Henson product range perfectly complements our global strategy. I welcome the EET team members to the Topcon Healthcare Family."

Mr. Trefethen continued, "As the global rate of glaucoma continues to rise, Topcon is pleased to incorporate the award-winning Henson perimeters into our brand portfolio. We look forward to working with Professor Henson and the talented team from EET to further develop this innovative product line, bringing critical glaucoma screening, monitoring and early disease detection tools to the global eye care community. Topcon's mission remains the same, to enable greater and greater access to healthcare providers in all faucets of disease detection and diagnosis. We remain fully committed to the continued development of medical devices and software platforms that allow today's eye care providers to practice smarter, safer and more efficiently, including our screening, automated and remote diagnostics solutions."

About Topcon Healthcare

Topcon Healthcare sees eye health differently. Our vision is to empower providers with smart and efficient technologies for enhanced patient care. Keeping pace with the ever- changing landscape of the healthcare industry, we offer the latest integrated solutions including advanced multimodal imaging, vendor-neutral data management, safe distancing and ground-breaking remote diagnostic technology.

A globally-oriented business, Topcon is focused on developing solutions towards solving societal challenges in the mega-domains of healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure. In healthcare, these challenges include increasing eye disease, rising medical costs, access to healthcare and physician shortages. By investing in value-driven innovations, Topcon works to enable people to enjoy good health and a high quality of life.

About Elektron Eye Technology (EET)

Elektron Eye Technology (Cambridge, UK) is a subsidiary of Elektron Technology and home to spectrum of world-class fast-moving engineered product (FMEP) brands, including the Henson Perimeters and the Macular Pigment Screener (MPS II). They are the ophthalmic instruments of choice for eye care professionals involved in the screening and monitoring of glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Designed in partnership with respected eye care professionals, their accuracy, efficiency and ease of use ensures that they meet the needs of optometrists and ophthalmologists, as well as the patients they work with every day.

