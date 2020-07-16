Was haben die Twitter-Accounts unter anderem von Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Apple, Barack Obana und Joe Biden gemeinsam? Auf allen wird plötzlich das große Geld versprochen. Dahinter steht ein Twitter-Hack in bisher nicht gekannten Ausmaß.Unbekannten ist es am Mittwoch gelungen, Werbung für dubiose Kryptowährungs-Deals über Profile von Prominenten wie Ex-Präsident Barack Obama, US-Präsidentschaftskandidat Joe Biden und Amazon-Chef Jeff Bezos sowie von Unternehmen wie Apple und Uber zu verbreiten. BREAKING:This is likely the twitter employee account that got hacked. Apparently this was the account for sale on the black market...

