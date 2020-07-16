Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2020) -NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency payments technologies Company, is pleased to announce the addition of Jannis Flachsmann to the Advisory Board.

Mr. Flachsmann is a Senior Attorney at GHM Partners AG focusing on Legal, Tax, and Fiduciary Matters. Previously, he was an attorney at the firms of Weidmann Rudolf & Partner and Lichtsteiner Rechtsanwaelte. Mr. Flachmann also worked at the Civil Court of the Canton of Zug, Switzerland. Notable about his experience is that he has lived and worked in Zug, Switzerland, for almost his entire career. Zug is a highly respected hub for legal and technology matters relating to the growing cryptocurrency industry. Mr. Flachsmann has been admitted to the bar in Switzerland, and obtained his Masters of Law (LL.M.) degree from Fordham University in New York.

"I have been watching the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry mature for the last few years, but I think that 90% of the growth is still to come," stated Mr. Flachsmann. "I am very excited to bring my unique experience, legal skillset, and connections to NetCents."

"Mr. Flachsmann will bring a unique dimension to our advisory board and add immensely to our capabilities to react to a very dynamic landscape," stated Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO of NetCents Technology. "The taxation considerations of cryptocurrency are extremely complicated. Having someone as well versed as Mr. Flachsmann will give us a strategic edge in winning the large international corporate customers we are now soliciting."

NetCents continues the buildout of its European presence, including specific resources dedicated to servicing European customers from an operational, banking, and sales perspective. "Europeans are more focused on having financial capabilities that aren't tied directly to government agencies. They are more open to the cryptocurrency products we are building, so we are going to capitalize on that momentum," added Mr. Moore.

The Company is looking forward to sharing developments with investors regarding its European efforts. In addition, NetCents has engaged FXCT Media Inc. ("FXCT") for investor relation services. FXCT has been paid a fee of US$190,000 for a term of twelve months. FXCT is a digital marketing agency specializing in online investor awareness for publicly traded companies. FXCT reaches a broad range of investors and institutions through highly targeted placement on financial media platforms.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations: investor@net-cents.com.

To keep up on the latest - make sure to join the telegram channel http://t.me/NetCents

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

1000 - 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59910