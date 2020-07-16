Virus-fighting Denim from Diesel

-Diesel press releases its partnership with Polygiene

BREGANZE, Italy, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As new consumer trends on fabric protection emerge, DIESEL is proud to announce the introduction of an ultra-innovative denim treatment that physically halts 99% of any viral activity. Developed in partnership with Swedish firm Polygiene, the innovative ViralOff application - of which DIESEL retains a 100% exclusive on denim - will be implemented across a selection of the brand's Spring/Summer 2021 denim styles, aiming at a greater range of products moving forward.

ViralOff is the result of Polygiene's extensive efforts in garment protection, which began with the SARS epidemic in the early 2000's. DIESEL will apply the treatment to a selection of denim models during the final production stages. The technology is "always on", and has the capacity to disable over 99% of viral activity within two hours of contact between pathogens and fabric. ViralOff has shown efficacy against a comprehensive range of viruses, including COVID-19. It works by interacting with key proteins, inhibiting the virus from attaching to textile fibers.

Additionally, ViralOff offers an extra sustainability benefit: the treatment lasts for the lifetime of the garment, and with lower wash cycle counts, the garment life is extended, and water and energy use are reduced.

As part of its "For Successful Living" philosophy, Diesel remains deeply committed to researching and finding progressive solutions for its customers to live life at its best, from comfort to style, from ergonomics and trends to health and safety. Polygiene ViralOff represents an especially critical response in protecting customers. Safety and public responsibility have never been more important, and DIESEL prides itself on innovating and adapting to the world's evolving situations quickly and responsibly. Our costumer's health and safety is at the forefronts for the brand, which is evaluating even more measures in this field.

Comment Polygiene: The denim treatment also includes Odor Crunch which also protects against odors that come from external sources. It is this combination that is exclusive to DIESEL on denim for SS21.

