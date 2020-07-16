FXCM Group: FXCM Stock Basket Traders Go Big on FAANG and CHN.ECOMM in Second Quarter

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, July 16, 2020("FXCM Group' or 'FXCM'), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, is today releasing the volume increases for the month of June in its proprietary stock basket product line.



FXCM's stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument. This allows customers to speculate on sectors as a whole instead of having to select a single company.

FXCM currently offers 6 baskets to its retail clients: Big US Tech)

Sector Symbol YTD Price

Change1 Quarterly

Change in

FXCM Volume2 Big US Tech FAANG +26.66% +542% Chinese E-Commerce CHN.ECOMM +33.73% +419% Esports & Gaming ESPORTS +24.24% +218% Chinese Tech CHN.TECH +37.19% +217% Biotech BIOTECH +9.16% -21% eMini Dow Futures US30 -9.64% ---

Past Performance is not an indicator of future results.

1 Year-to-date (YTD) figures calculated using FXCM's closing bid price from 2 January 2020 through 10 July 2020.

2 Percent change quarter-over-quarter (Q1 2020 vs. Q2 2020) from customers trading stock baskets.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchangeprovides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. Retail clients who maintain account, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited , FXCM South Africa, any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, Product Disclosure Statement , and Terms of Business . Our FX and CFD prices are set by us, are not made on an Exchange and are not governed under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary, which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group's websites prior to taking further action.

Read full disclaimer

Media contact:

Chatsworth Communications

+44