Time is running out for the government to achieve its goal of universal access to electricity by next year but Dhaka has doubled down by allocating $26 million for PV panels in hard-to-reach areas.The government of Bangladesh has approved a $26 million project to provide free solar home systems to 40,000 households in three hilly districts with uncertain prospects of being incorporated into the electricity grid by 2045. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina approved the spending - the second phase of a project to provide free solar panels to households in the three communities of the Chittagong Hill Tracts ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...