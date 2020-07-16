Visesh Gosrani, Chair of the Institute and Faculty of the Actuaries Cyber Risk Working Party, joins Advisory Board of Cyber Risk Modeling Company Kovrr.

Visesh will focus on supporting Kovrr in raising the bar for modeling transparency across the cyber insurance industry and advancing their platform's reporting capabilities to comply with the evolving requirements of regulators and boards of directors.

"Kovrr provides insurance professionals unique visibility into their modeling methodologies and the underlying data. This type of transparency allows carriers to quickly validate their assumptions while strengthening their internal cyber risk expertise. I'm excited to help Kovrr enable their customers in these important endeavors." said Visesh Gosrani, "Cyber models are indispensable for assessing and quantifying cyber risk and transparency is a major factor for (re)insurer adoption."

Yakir Golan, CEO of Kovrr, said "We're excited to welcome Visesh to the advisory board. Kovrr constantly introduces innovation to provide its customers with unique views of risk. I'm confident that Visesh's extensive experience in actuarial science, cyber risk modeling, and the insurance industry will be a great asset to Kovrr's team, customers, and partners."

Visesh has over 20 years of experience as an actuary and Chief Risk Officer in the insurance industry. He currently runs a consulting firm, where he advises large insurers and reinsurers on issues surrounding cyber strategy. Visesh co-founded Shoal, which was acquired by Cyence. After the acquisition, Visesh was named Director of Actuarial and Risk at Cyence and continued in this role after Cyence was acquired by Guidewire. Prior to working for Cyence and Guidewire, Visesh was Chief Risk Officer for Asta, a Lloyd's of London Managing Agent, Actuarial Leader for Genworth and a Consulting Actuary for Deloitte and PwC.

About Kovrr

Kovrr's cyber risk modeling platform delivers global (re)insurers transparent, real-time data-driven insights into their affirmative and non-affirmative single, accumulated and catastrophic cyber risk exposures.

The Kovrr platform is designed to help underwriters, exposure managers and catastrophe modelers understand, financially quantify and manage cyber risk by utilizing AI-powered risk models.

For more information: www.kovrr.com

