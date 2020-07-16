Velos Media signs Technicolor as HEVC patent licensee

Technicolor now licensed to substantial portfolio of HEVC patents from six leading technology companies

DALLAS, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Velos Media announced that Technicolor, a worldwide leader in the creation of extraordinary entertainment experiences, is the latest licensee on its platform. Velos Media offers a simple, one-license solution for product manufacturers, spanning high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) patents from six leading technology companies.

The Velos Media platform offers a single license to a substantial and strong portfolio of HEVC standard essential patents for devices such as televisions, digital video cameras and set-top boxes. The Velos Media platform includes patents from leading innovators, including BlackBerry, Ericsson, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Sharp and Sony, responsible for many of the most significant contributions to the HEVC standard including around 40% of the adopted contributions to the Main and Extension profiles of the HEVC standard.

Technicolor joins more than 35 other licensees on the Velos Media platform. Our licensees are collectively responsible for a significant share of the markets for HEVC capable set-top boxes and televisions, enabling consumers to enjoy richer video experiences, as well as many other categories of HEVC capable products such as smartphones, computers and cameras.

About Velos Media

Video will continue to be the preferred medium for sharing the content we care about the most - the people, the stories and a world of possibilities. To make this a reality, companies must have simplified access to high-efficiency video coding (HEVC), also known as H.265, a video compression technology that delivers vibrant, high-quality video more efficiently. Velos Media's independent licensing platform offers device manufacturers direct access to the entire standard-essential HEVC patent portfolios of leading HEVC technology innovators in one single license. Velos Media was founded in 2016, and is based in Dallas, TX.

