Donnerstag, 16.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien

PR Newswire
16.07.2020 | 11:40
Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, July 16

LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements

Yorkshire Water Services Limited

The audited annual report and financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Limited for the year ended 31 March 2020 has now been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The full document can also be found at https://www.yorkshirewater.com/reports

Or viewed here: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1215602/YWSL_Annual_Report.pdf

For further information please contact:

Yorkshire Water Services Limited
Western House
Halifax Road
Bradford
BD6 2SZ

Attn: Company Secretary
Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk

