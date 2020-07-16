Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Annual Financial Report

LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements

The audited annual report and financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Limited for the year ended 31 March 2020 has now been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The full document can also be found at https://www.yorkshirewater.com/reports

Or viewed here: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1215602/YWSL_Annual_Report.pdf

For further information please contact:

Yorkshire Water Services Limited

Western House

Halifax Road

Bradford

BD6 2SZ

Attn: Company Secretary

Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk